Chasers Drop Second Straight to Mud Hens

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers let twice and kept the game close but couldn't keep up with the Toledo Mud Hens, falling 8-4 Wednesday at Fifth Third Field.

Omaha started hot in the top of the first with a leadoff single from Dustin Dickerson. MJ Melendez followed with a walk, and Dickerson scored on a two-out double from Harold Castro for a 1-0 lead. Luinder Avila started strong as well, rendering a 1-2-3 bottom of the first to begin the night.

The Mud Hens tied the game up in the 2nd with a solo home run, but Avila quickly recovered, retiring the next two batters. Omaha reclaimed the lead in the 3rd after Melendez's two-out double was followed by an RBI single from Brian O'Keefe, making it 2-1. Toledo responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs off Avila, pushing ahead of Omaha 4-2.

In the 4th, once again, the Storm Chasers rallied with two outs. Tyler Gentry and Nick Gordon reached with singles before Dickerson delivered again, plating both runners with a single to tie the game 4-4. Ryan Brady took over for Avila in the fourth, producing the second 1-2-3 inning of the night with a fly out and back-to-back strikeouts. Brady returned in the following inning, giving up a double but maintaining the 4-4 tie through five innings.

In the bottom of the 6th, Andrew Hoffmann took the mound and a Nick Loftin error put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Toledo capitalized immediately with a triple and a single to stretch its lead over Omaha to 6-4.

Hoffmann responded with a scoreless seventh inning, but Eric Cerantola was tagged for two more runs in the 8th-inning, as a hit batter, two singles and sac fly helped Toledo add insurance for a 8-4 lead over the Chasers. Despite Omaha's two-out efforts in the early innings, they were shut down in the final frames. The Storm Chasers went down in order in the 9th, and 16 of the final 19 retired, dropping the game 8-4.

The Storm Chasers will play the 3rd game of the 6-game series on Thursday, with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

