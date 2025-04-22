Nastrini Leads Knights to First Road Win of the Year

MOOSIC, PA - In the Charlotte Knights first game at PNC Park since 2019, Charlotte defeated the Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders 5-4 in 11 innings on Tuesday night and earned their first road victory of the season in the process. Nick Nastrini led the way with six shutout innings and Dominic Fletcher provided the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 11th inning.

Nastrini kept the RailRiders scoreless over the game's first six innings. Charlotte's right-handed starting pitcher surrendered only two hits and struck out six. The San Diego, California native also induced a pair of inning-ending double-plays.

The Knights plated a couple of runs in the top of the third and took a 2-0 lead. Tim Elko's Sacrifice Fly pushed across the first run of the contest. Kyle Teel quickly followed with an RBI single. Corey Julks belted a solo Home Run in the top of the seventh, his first Homer of the year, and the Knights increased their lead to 3-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and cut Charlotte's cushion to one. The Knights held their one-run advantage until the RailRiders were down to their final out of the game. The home team then hit a solo Home Run and forced extra innings.

Each team plated their automatic runner from second base in the 10th inning; however, the Knights claimed a 5-4 lead on Fletcher's two-out RBI hit in the 11th. Chase Plymell worked a perfect bottom half to secure the win. Julks led the offense with a 3-for-4 night at the plate.

Charlotte will attempt to string back-to-back wins together in Game Two of the series. That contest is slated for 6:35pm ET on Wednesday.

