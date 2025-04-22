Nastrini Leads Knights to First Road Win of the Year
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MOOSIC, PA - In the Charlotte Knights first game at PNC Park since 2019, Charlotte defeated the Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders 5-4 in 11 innings on Tuesday night and earned their first road victory of the season in the process. Nick Nastrini led the way with six shutout innings and Dominic Fletcher provided the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 11th inning.
Nastrini kept the RailRiders scoreless over the game's first six innings. Charlotte's right-handed starting pitcher surrendered only two hits and struck out six. The San Diego, California native also induced a pair of inning-ending double-plays.
The Knights plated a couple of runs in the top of the third and took a 2-0 lead. Tim Elko's Sacrifice Fly pushed across the first run of the contest. Kyle Teel quickly followed with an RBI single. Corey Julks belted a solo Home Run in the top of the seventh, his first Homer of the year, and the Knights increased their lead to 3-0.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and cut Charlotte's cushion to one. The Knights held their one-run advantage until the RailRiders were down to their final out of the game. The home team then hit a solo Home Run and forced extra innings.
Each team plated their automatic runner from second base in the 10th inning; however, the Knights claimed a 5-4 lead on Fletcher's two-out RBI hit in the 11th. Chase Plymell worked a perfect bottom half to secure the win. Julks led the offense with a 3-for-4 night at the plate.
Charlotte will attempt to string back-to-back wins together in Game Two of the series. That contest is slated for 6:35pm ET on Wednesday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Misiorowski Spins Quality Start in Series Opening Loss to Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Durham Defeats Nashville 4-2 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Jump on Tides Pitching to Take Series Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Nastrini Leads Knights to First Road Win of the Year - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Drops Game One To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Fall in 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ranger Suárez Pitches 'Pigs to Victory over Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Arruda's 11th Inning Grand Slam Seals Red Wings Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Rallies Past Bisons in Extras, 8-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Surge Late, Take Game One over Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Fall Late against Louisville 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-0, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Return to FOX 9+ Adding 10 Dates, 11 Games to Their TV Schedule - St. Paul Saints
- April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run First Frame Snaps Indy's Five-Game Winning Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Smash Four Home Runs, Two Grand Slams, Demolish Indianapolis 16-4 - St. Paul Saints
- New York Mets Players Francisco Álvarez and Jeff McNeil Join Syracuse Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Buffalo Bisons
- Leonard and Capel Homer Late, But Stripers Lose 6-5 in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Six RailRiders Games on WQMY TV in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chicago White Sox Calling up Knights Slugger Bobby Dalbec - Charlotte Knights
- Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson to Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.