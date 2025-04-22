SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 22, 2025

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Charlotte Knights (7-14) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-9)

April 22, 2025 | Game 21 | Home Game 6 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Nick Nastrini (0-1, 6.89) vs. RH Jake Woodford (0-1, 3.86)

Nastrini: Surrendered 5 R (4 ER) on 7 H over 4.0 IP with 3K & 1 BB in 4/16 Loss vs. NAS (11-7 Sounds)

Woodford: Allowed 5 R (2 ER) on 8 H over 2.2 innings in 4/17 Loss @ DUR with 2 K & 0 BB (7-1 DUR)

LAST TIME OUT- Durham, NC (April 20, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 4-3 to the Durham Bulls on a walk-off home run Sunday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Tres Barrera's solo home run in the last of the ninth sent the RailRiders to their first walk-off loss of the season.

Durham took the lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Tristan Peters lofted a 2-1 offering from Erick Leal over the wall in right for a 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game at one in the next half inning. With runners on the corners, Connor Seabold's wild pitch brought in Jesus Rodriguez to tie the game at one. The Bulls regained the lead with a run on two hits in the bottom of the fourth, but Ismael Munguia drilled a solo home run to the seats in right to tie the game at two. It was the first of the season for the RailRiders outfielder.

Both teams scored in the seventh. After Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead on a bases loaded walk to Rodriguez, Durham evened the game at three on a single, a steal and a run-scoring double from Tre' Morgan.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Barrera skyed a home run over the high wall in left to send Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to its fourth defeat of the week.

De Los Santos (1-1) took the loss and Joey Krehbiel (1-0) was the benefactor of the home run.

ROAD SHOW- Fifteen of the RailRiders first 20 games this season have been played away from PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre carries a .515 winning percentage on the road under Manager Shelley Duncan, including a robust 46-28 mark last year. Nineteen of the next 25 games and 25 of the next 37 will be played at PNC Field.

VIVA VIVAS!- Infielder Jorbit Vivas was recalled by the Yankees on Monday prior to their series opener in Cleveland. Vivas leads Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .342 batting average over the first 20 games of the season, which is tied for tenth-best in the International League. His 25 hits are tied for third in the league and only one off the pace. He appeared in all 20 games for the RailRiders, splitting time between second and third base.

OLD FRIENDS- Jake Woodford takes the ball in tonight's opener against Charlotte. The right-hander was Charlotte's Opening Day starter in 2024 and made 10 starts for the Knights last season, going 1-3 with a 5.26 ERA over 49.2 innings of work. Woodford was selected to the Chicago White Sox roster in late May and made two starts for the Pale Hose before being designated for assignment.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT- The Charlotte Knights make their first trip to PNC Field since August of 2019. The Knights made their first trip here in 1993 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 63-55 edge at home in the all-time set.

TV TIME- Six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre games will be televised on WQMY-MyTV this season. On Tuesday, the club announced a renewal of its long-standing partnership to carry games locally. The first broadcast is set for this Thursday evening. Games May 15 vs. Toledo, June 12 vs. Syracuse, July 10 vs. Buffalo, July 31 vs. Nashville and August 12 vs. Indianapolis will also be televised.

Ks FOR DAYS- After having just one pitcher strikeout more than six batters over the first 17 games of the season, RailRiders starters have retired seven or more on strikes in each of the last three games. Allan Winans struck out seven over three innings Friday, Zach Messinger recorded eight Ks over five innings Saturday and Erick Leal matched that number Sunday in four innings.

BEEN A WHILE- Saturday's combined no-hitter by Durham's Joe Boyle, Cole Sulser and Jacob Waguespack marked the first time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been no-hit since April 26, 2014. Dave Miley's RailRiders were held hitless by the Durham Bulls. Mike Montgomery struck out nine over 8.1 hitless frames on 106 pitches. Brad Boxberger took over and induced a ground out before striking out Jose Pirela to cap the bid. Russ Canzler's second-inning walk proved to be the lone baserunner for the RailRiders.

PINCHED- Catcher Edinson Durán was used as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth on Saturday night. It was just the second Triple-A game for the 22-year-old and just his third Triple-A at-bat. He appeared in one game at the end of the 2023 season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SHUTOUT STORIES- Three SWB pitchers combined to shut out Durham Friday night. It was the RailRiders second shutout of the season, having just blanked Rochester 8-0 in the final game of their set on Sunday. The 2024 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff recorded eight shutouts over 149 games played.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 6-4 final in Cleveland. The Guardians scored four in the third inning off Clarke Schmidt, rallied back with a pair of two-run homers by Jazz Chisholm, Jr. and Jasson Domínguez, but could not complete the comeback... Somerset dropped its series finale at Altoona 9-3 on Sunday. Rafael Flores, Cole Gabrielson and Spencer Jones each homered in the loss... Hudson Valley capped a series sweep of Wilmington Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 win. Jose Colmenares, Omar Martinez and Josh Moylan drove in runs to back four Renegades arms in the victory... Tampa fell to 7-8 after an 8-2 loss at St. Lucie. Edgleen Perez walked four times in the loss.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.