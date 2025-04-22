RailRiders Fall in 11
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-4 to the Charlotte Knights in 11 innings Tuesday night at PNC Field. Grant Richardson launched a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras, but the Knights kept the RailRiders at bay in the home half of the eleventh to take the series opener.
Charlotte plated a pair of runs in the top of the third inning against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Jake Woodford on a sacrifice fly by Tim Elko and a single from Kyle Teel.
Woodford worked 3.1 innings, striking out three, in his fourth SWB start while Knights starter Nick Nastrini held the RailRiders to a pair of hits over six innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
After a Corey Julks home run extended the lead in the top of the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid in the home half against Garrett Schoenle. Richardson singled in Dominic Smith and Max Burt followed with an RBI knock of his own, driving in Andrew Velazquez, cutting the deficit to one at 3-2.
In the bottom of the ninth with two down, Richardson hit a game-tying home run off Dan Altavilla; a 356-foot drive to the bullpens in left. It was Richardson's second of the season for the RailRiders.
Both teams plated their extra-inning runner in the tenth.
In the top of the eleventh, Teel scored on a two-out single by Dominic Fletcher for a 5-4 Charlotte edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not even the tally again, dropping their third straight in the process.
Chase Plymell (1-0) earned the win and Geoff Hartlieb (1-1) took the loss.
Richardson paced the RailRiders with two hits and two runs batted in.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Charlotte continue their series Wednesday at 6:35 P.M. Allan Winans and Tyler Schweitzer start for the RailRiders and Knights, respectively, on a Waggin' Wednesday and $2 Dog Night. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
11-10
