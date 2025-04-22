Durham Defeats Nashville 4-2 in Ten
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Coco Montes singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to lead the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 4-2 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
After the Bulls (14-8) tied the game with two runs in the eighth, Montes grounded a single to right field to bring Brock Jones home for a 3-2 lead. After Montes stole second and advanced on a Tristan Peters single, Kenny Piper delivered a deep sacrifice fly to center to bring Montes home for a 4-2 advantage.
Even Reifert (S, 2) closed out the series-opening win by striking out the side as tying runs after walking the first Nashville (12-9) batter.
The Bulls were one-hit through seven innings before drawing even. Montes walked to start the inning against former Bulls pitcher Easton McGeen. Carson Williams drilled a triple to right-center to bring Montes home. Two batters later, Piper grounded a double past third base to tie the score 2-2.
Ian Seymour fanned nine over 5 1/3 innings, only permitting a solo home run to Daz Cameron.
Durham +5: With Durham's third straight win, the Bulls are five games over .500 for the first time this season.
Piper's Performance: Kenny Piper drove in two runs for the Bulls, caught the victory and also threw out to base runners in Tuesday's win.
Sounds' Ace: Jacob Misiorowski was brilliant for Nashville, working six innings, allowing just a single to Coco Montes in the second inning, walking only one batter and whiffing eight. Misiorowski repped the Brewers in the Futures Game two years ago, and commanded a 98-99mph fastball and 87-88mph curveball most of the night. He's rated as one of the top right-handed starters in the minors.
Former Bulls Aplenty: Five former Durham pitchers are on Nashville's pitching staff. Tobias Myers, Easton McGee, Elvin Rodriguez, Evan McKendry and Sam McWiliams all pitched for the Bulls over the past few seasons.
Wiles' MLB Debut: Former Durham pitcher Nathan Wiles made his major league debut Tuesday night, tossing the ninth inning for the Atlanta Braves. Wiles, who pitched for the Bulls the past two seasons, permitted three runs and four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals after his contract was selected by the Braves from Triple-A Giwnnett.
Next: Logan Workman (3-0, 1.80) matches up against Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.40) on Wednesday night at 7:35 PM ET.
