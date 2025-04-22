Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-0, on Tuesday Night

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jared Young of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Jared Young of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Worcester, MA - A five-run bottom of the fifth inning doomed the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night in a 5-0 loss to the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park.

Syracuse (10-11) starter Justin Hagenman got off to a great start in his first game back in Triple-A after his major league debut last week. Through his first four innings, Hagenman only allowed two hits and one walk, but Worcester (11-9) struck early in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nate Eaton doubled, and Yasmani Grandal homered to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. Soon after, Roman Anthony doubled and Marcelo Mayer hit a two-run home run that put Worcester ahead, 4-0. The last run the WooSox scored was on a single from Abraham Toro with a throwing error from second baseman Jeff McNeil that brought Nick Sogard in to score from second and make it 5-0. Hagenman was pulled after Grandal's home run, and in total pitched four innings, allowed two runs, and struck out three. The other runs were scored against Mets reliever Anthony Gose.

Worcester's five runs proved to be enough as the Syracuse offense struggled to get going all night. The Mets only notched three hits on the night: a double from Jared Young and singles by Joey Meneses and Jon Singleton. Syracuse went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.

The Red Sox pitching staff didn't make it easy for the Mets lineup. Worcester starter Cooper Criswell tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. After Criswell, bullpen arms Wyatt Mills and Luis Guerrero combined for four shutout innings and only gave up one hit.

Syracuse continues its seven-game series against Worcester tomorrow afternoon with a double-header. Right-hander José Ureña is slated to start game one for the Mets opposite righty Robert Stock for the Red Sox with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. In game two, Right-hander Dom Hamel is set to start for Syracuse against right-hander Brian Van Belle for Worcester with first pitch expected 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

