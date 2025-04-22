Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Toronto Blue Jays announced that OF Daulton Varsho will join the Buffalo Bisons as part of his Major League injury rehab assignment. Varsho is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Bisons tonight in the first game of a seven-game series against the Rochester Red Wings (6:05 p.m.) at Sahlen Field.

Varsho's father, Gary, appeared in 18 games for the Bisons during the 1994 season when Buffalo was the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The two are believed to be the first father-son duo to appear in a game for the Bisons in the team's Modern Era. The Varshos join Ruben Amaro Sr., and Ruben Amaro Jr., as the latest father-son duo to appear in a game for the Bisons franchise that dates back to 1877.

Varsho has played in two games for the Dunedin Blue Jays (A) as he continues to progress from a right shoulder injury that ended his 2024 season last September. He won a Gold Glove last season, the first of his career, for his work at all three outfield positions last year. Varsho made 94 starts in centerfield, along with 67 in left field and one in right field. He was credited with five assists and just two errors last year.

The outfielder was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks prior to the 2023 season. He has spent each of the last two seasons with the Blue Jays, appearing in 158 games for the team in 2024. The 28-year-old hit 18 home runs with 58 RBIs last year, following a season with 20 homers and 61 RBIs to help lead Toronto to the 2023 postseason.

