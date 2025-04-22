Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson to Rehab with Bats

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Cincinnati Reds today announced that catcher Tyler Stephenson and reliever Sam Moll will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday night, April 22 as the Louisville Bats begin a six-game home series against the Iowa Cubs at Louisville Slugger Field.

Stephenson, 28, was placed on the Reds' 10-day injured list on March 26 with a left oblique strain. This will be his first game action at any level during the regular season. He appeared in nine Cactus League games for the Reds during Major League spring training, batting .227 with one home run and two RBI.

The veteran catcher is starting Tuesday night's series opener, batting second and catching. A first-round pick by the Reds in the 2015 draft, Stephenson has spent his entire career in the Cincinnati system.

He's appeared in 470 Major League games since then, batting .267 with 50 home runs and 208 RBI. Last year, Stephenson was the Reds' primary starting catcher, hitting .258 with a career-high 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 138 games.

Stephenson didn't play for the Bats before making his MLB debut. He previously appeared in four games with Louisville on a rehab assignment while recovering from a broken right thumb during the 2022 season.

Moll, 33, also joins the Bats this week as he recovers from a left shoulder impingement. He's pitched in three games for the Reds this season, allowing four runs over two innings. Last season, Moll went 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 48 games in his first full season for the Reds while also pitching in nine games for Louisville. For his career, he's pitched in 193 Major League games between the Reds and A's.

The Bats and I-Cubs begin their series on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. Great seats to see Stephenson and the Bats are still available and can be purchased online. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.