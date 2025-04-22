Five-Run First Frame Snaps Indy's Five-Game Winning Streak

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Despite a season-high tying 13-hit effort from the offense, the Indianapolis Indians dropped the first game of an eight-game set to St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon at CHS Field, 16-4.

Following an RBI single from Darick Hall to give the Indians (10-9) an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, St. Paul (8-10) immediately countered and loaded the bases courtesy of two singles and a walk off of starter Carson Fulmer (L, 1-1). Yunior Severino scratched the first run across for the Saints with a bases-loaded walk before Carson McCusker cranked the first of two Saints grand slams to provide St. Paul a 5-1 lead it would not relinquish.

The Saints scored in six of their eight offensive half innings, with the onslaught capped by a Ryan Fitzgerald grand slam in the eighth inning.

St. Paul's starter Zebby Matthews and Kyle Bischoff (W, 1-0) held Indy to one run until the fifth inning, when Hall and Liover Peguero each launched their first homers of the season. The Indians were then held scoreless through the remainder of the contest against Travis Adams (S, 2)

Ji Hwan Bae and Nick Yorke each recorded three hits in the contest, with this being Bae's second three-hit effort in his last four games. Malcom Nuñez and Hall also recorded multi-hit games while Hall combined with Peguero to account for all of Indy's RBI.

Indianapolis and St. Paul continue their eight-game set on Wednesday with a doubleheader from CHS Field beginning at 6 PM ET. Game 1 will see RHP Thomas Harrington (0-0, 1.80 ERA) take the mound for Indy against RHP Andrew Morris (0-1, 4.61). The Indians will deploy their bullpen to start Game 2 with an opener yet to be announced while St. Paul will have righty Cory Lewis (1-0, 9.82).

