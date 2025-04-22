April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (11-7) at LOUISVILLE BATS (11-10)

April 22 - 5:05 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Javier Assad (0-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Drew Parrish (0-1, 4.85)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the Louisville Bats in a six-game series starting tonight...right-hander Javier Assad will make his second Major League rehab start of the season and will take on left-hander Drew Parrish making his fifth start on the year.

ONE-NIL: Iowa defeated St. Paul 1-0 as Owen Caissie notched the only run of the game on a solo shot to right center field in Saturday's win... Moises Ballesteros continued his hot streak of earning two hits in Saturday's win, which increased his streak to nine straight games with a hit...Ballesteros hit streak is the third-longest active streak in the IL...leads all players under 21 years or younger in hits...longest streak of his career and longest by an I-Cub since Darius Hill hit in 10 straight games from Aug. 23-Sept. 11 during the 2024 season.

FLEX-EN: Right-hander Chris Flexen tossed 6.0 innings in Saturday's win over St. Paul...allowed no runs on two hits and struck out seven batters in the process...earned his third win of the year and his second straight quality start.

DROPPIN' DIMES: I-Cubs pitching staff have been one of the most dominant when it comes to striking out opponents...currently the pitching staff is on a five-game streak with 10+ strikeouts or more dating back to April 15 vs. St. Paul...the last time Iowa had at least 10+ strikeouts in five or more games was August 30-September 5, 2024.

CLOSED FOR SCORING: The I-Cubs pitching staff have allowed the fewest runs at the Triple-A level (63)...ranks 1st in the International League and the Triple-A... Chris Flexen has led the charge with a 3-0 record and a 0.40 ERA...leads all qualified players in ERA and is T-1st with earned runs allowed (1).

MORE STRUMPF: Chase Strumpf has hit three homers in his last four games...on Thursday, he hit the I-Cubs second grand slam of the season following Carlos Pérez on April 8 at Toledo...it marked the first time Strumpf has homered in back-to-back games since July 5-6, 2024 vs. Omaha.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score Wednesday (4/16) afternoon at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Iowa clubbed eight home runs Wednesday to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

BIG DAY FOR BALLY: Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double Wednesday (4/16)...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres...marked his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level and his first since June 14, 2024 at Double-A Biloxi.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs 24 hits were the most by the club since Aug. 30, 2010 at Albuquerque (25)...the last International League club to muster at least 24 hits was Gwinnett at St. Paul (24) on July 3, 2024.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: Carlos Pérez and Chase Strumpf hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game...marked the first time Iowa has gone back-to-back since May 15, 2024 at St. Paul (Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr.).

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play another 12 times during the year (18 total including this series) in June at Principal Park...the other six games will be played at Louisville Slugger in July.

