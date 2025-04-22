Ranger Suárez Pitches 'Pigs to Victory over Columbus

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - A pristine outing for Ranger Suárez and a steady offensive barrage guided the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (15-7) past the Columbus Clippers (12-8) by a final of 7-3 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Giving Suárez an early lead to work with, the 'Pigs scored twice in the first. Gabriel Rincones Jr. bounced a single into left scoring Otto Kemp before a catcher's interference allowed Buddy Kennedy to score.

Kennedy drove home Kemp with a double in the second to push the 'Pigs early lead to 3-0.

The 'Pigs built on their lead with two more in the fourth. Rincones drove in his second run of the day with a sacrifice fly before Óscar Mercado planted an RBI single in centerfield to make it 5-0.

Bases loaded walks to Kennedy in the seventh and Weston Wilson in the eighth extended the lead to 7-0.

Columbus avoided the shutout with a Dom Nuñez solo homer in the ninth, his fourth of the year, and a Will Brennan two-run double, but the 'Pigs still held on for a tidy 7-3 win.

Suárez (1-0) worked five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks, striking out five to earn the win for the 'Pigs.

Parker Messick (1-1) took the loss for the Clippers, allowing five runs (four earned) in 3.1 innings on four hits and four walks, striking out five.

In the win, Otto Kemp reached base five times, four times getting hit by a pitch, setting a new IronPigs single-game franchise record.

The 'Pigs and Clippers continue their series on Wednesday, April 23rd with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Mick Abel (1-2, 3.80) takes the hill for the 'Pigs against Ryan Webb (1-1, 3.78) for the Clippers.

