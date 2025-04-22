Norfolk Drops Game One To Memphis
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (8-13) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (11-9), 8-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The game started 59 minutes late due to storms in the area. Two big innings by the Redbirds put away the Tides in the series opener.
The first big inning came in the fourth inning, with Memphis putting up three runs. Jimmy Crooks got that party going by hitting a solo home run to leadoff the inning. In the fifth, Memphis scored three more runs on a three-run shot by Ryan Vilade.
Emmanuel Rivera was the lone Tide to produce runs tonight. In the sixth, he ripped an RBI single to break up the shutout. In the eighth, he knocked in another two runs to finalize Norfolk's three runs scored. Rivera finished 3-for-4 with the three RBI in the 8-3 loss.
Game two starts tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP Raúl Alcantara (0-1, 3.86) is the probable for Norfolk while Memphis is scheduled to throw LHP Alex Cornwell (1-1, 12.15).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Norfolk Drops Game One To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Fall in 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ranger Suárez Pitches 'Pigs to Victory over Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Arruda's 11th Inning Grand Slam Seals Red Wings Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Rallies Past Bisons in Extras, 8-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Surge Late, Take Game One over Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Fall Late against Louisville 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-0, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Return to FOX 9+ Adding 10 Dates, 11 Games to Their TV Schedule - St. Paul Saints
- April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run First Frame Snaps Indy's Five-Game Winning Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Smash Four Home Runs, Two Grand Slams, Demolish Indianapolis 16-4 - St. Paul Saints
- New York Mets Players Francisco Álvarez and Jeff McNeil Join Syracuse Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Buffalo Bisons
- Leonard and Capel Homer Late, But Stripers Lose 6-5 in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Six RailRiders Games on WQMY TV in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chicago White Sox Calling up Knights Slugger Bobby Dalbec - Charlotte Knights
- Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson to Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.