Norfolk Drops Game One To Memphis

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (8-13) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (11-9), 8-3, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The game started 59 minutes late due to storms in the area. Two big innings by the Redbirds put away the Tides in the series opener.

The first big inning came in the fourth inning, with Memphis putting up three runs. Jimmy Crooks got that party going by hitting a solo home run to leadoff the inning. In the fifth, Memphis scored three more runs on a three-run shot by Ryan Vilade.

Emmanuel Rivera was the lone Tide to produce runs tonight. In the sixth, he ripped an RBI single to break up the shutout. In the eighth, he knocked in another two runs to finalize Norfolk's three runs scored. Rivera finished 3-for-4 with the three RBI in the 8-3 loss.

Game two starts tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP Raúl Alcantara (0-1, 3.86) is the probable for Norfolk while Memphis is scheduled to throw LHP Alex Cornwell (1-1, 12.15).

