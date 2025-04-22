Redbirds Jump on Tides Pitching to Take Series Opener

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game one of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a final score of 8-3 on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks started the scoring with his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning. Later in the frame, first baseman Matt Lloyd doubled home a pair. Second baseman Jose Fermin later singled in two more to put Memphis up 5-0.

With two runners on in the fifth, right fielder Ryan Vilade smacked his first home run of the season to put the game out of reach. The right-handed hitter finished 2-for-4 with the home run and three RBIs. Lloyd finished the win 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

Starting pitcher Michael Mcgreevy (3-1) allowed one run on six hits, walked none and struck out five in 6.0 innings pitched. Tuesday night's win marks the fourth consecutive start of 5.0 innings or more and three runs allowed or fewer for the right-handed pitcher.

