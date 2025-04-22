Redbirds Jump on Tides Pitching to Take Series Opener
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed game one of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a final score of 8-3 on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.
Catcher Jimmy Crooks started the scoring with his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the fourth inning. Later in the frame, first baseman Matt Lloyd doubled home a pair. Second baseman Jose Fermin later singled in two more to put Memphis up 5-0.
With two runners on in the fifth, right fielder Ryan Vilade smacked his first home run of the season to put the game out of reach. The right-handed hitter finished 2-for-4 with the home run and three RBIs. Lloyd finished the win 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Starting pitcher Michael Mcgreevy (3-1) allowed one run on six hits, walked none and struck out five in 6.0 innings pitched. Tuesday night's win marks the fourth consecutive start of 5.0 innings or more and three runs allowed or fewer for the right-handed pitcher.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Misiorowski Spins Quality Start in Series Opening Loss to Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Durham Defeats Nashville 4-2 in Ten - Durham Bulls
- Redbirds Jump on Tides Pitching to Take Series Opener - Memphis Redbirds
- Nastrini Leads Knights to First Road Win of the Year - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Drops Game One To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Fall in 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ranger Suárez Pitches 'Pigs to Victory over Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Arruda's 11th Inning Grand Slam Seals Red Wings Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Rallies Past Bisons in Extras, 8-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Surge Late, Take Game One over Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Fall Late against Louisville 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-0, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Return to FOX 9+ Adding 10 Dates, 11 Games to Their TV Schedule - St. Paul Saints
- April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run First Frame Snaps Indy's Five-Game Winning Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Smash Four Home Runs, Two Grand Slams, Demolish Indianapolis 16-4 - St. Paul Saints
- New York Mets Players Francisco Álvarez and Jeff McNeil Join Syracuse Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Buffalo Bisons
- Leonard and Capel Homer Late, But Stripers Lose 6-5 in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Six RailRiders Games on WQMY TV in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chicago White Sox Calling up Knights Slugger Bobby Dalbec - Charlotte Knights
- Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson to Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Jump on Tides Pitching to Take Series Opener
- Memphis Unable to Take Series After Forcing Extras in Finale
- Koperniak Smacks Double for First Redbirds Walk-Off Win of 2025
- Redbirds Drop Second Straight Game to Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds to Host Player Autograph Sessions, Presented by Sylvamo