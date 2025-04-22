Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Gwinnett

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Maximo Acosta and Troy Johnston combined for four runs giving the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp a 6-5 win against the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (16-6) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Joe Mack reached on an error and Deyvison De Los Santos singled. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, putting runners at second and third. With two runners in scoring position, Troy Johnston looped a two-run single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp an early 2-0 lead.

Trailing by two, Gwinnett (10-11) answered in the top of the second. Charles Leblanc singled to start the frame. With a runner at first, James McCann ripped an RBI double, making it 2-1.

Up one in the third, Jack Winkler singled and Jakob Marsee doubled to begin the inning for the Jumbo Shrimp. Two batters later, Mack walked to load the bases. With the bases full of Shrimp, De Los Santos laced an RBI single, extending the Jacksonville lead to two.

The Jumbo Shrimp bats stayed hot in the fourth. With one out, Andrew Pintar singled. Winkler walked which put two runners on. A sacrifice bunt coupled with a base hit from Acosta plated Pintar and Marsee, extending the lead to 5-1.

Gwinnett battled back in the seventh. With one out, Matthew Batten doubled. With a runner in scoring position, Eddys Leonard (4) smashed a two-run jack. Following a pop out, Connor Capel (2) crushed a solo home run, making it a 5-4 game.

Leading 5-4, De Los Santos roped a leadoff triple in the seventh. Two batters later, Acosta smacked a sacrifice fly, plating the sixth run of the game.

The Stripers responded quickly. Trailing by two in the eighth, Carlos Rodríguez cracked a leadoff knock. Following a strikeout, Leblanc worked a walk, and both runners advanced on a groundout. With runners at second and third, Rodriguez scampered home on a wild pitch, making it 6-5.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue the series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Valente Bellozo (1-0, 0.82 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Nathan Wiles (0-0, 0.64 ERA) will counter. Coverage begins at 6:50 on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

