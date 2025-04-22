Saints Return to FOX 9+ Adding 10 Dates, 11 Games to Their TV Schedule
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, announce a partnership with FOX 9+ to carry 11 of their upcoming home games.
FOX 9+ (Comcast 10/807, DirectTV 29, Dish 29, Mediacom 10/803, Over the Air 9.2 and Spectrum 10), will premiere Saints baseball on Friday, April 25th featuring a pair of games as part of an evening doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians, the Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Game one of the doubleheader begins at 5:00 p.m. with the second game beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. In addition, FOX 9+ will also carry the post-game fireworks show.
The Saints' return to FOX 9+ for the first time since 2022. "We're thrilled to have Saints baseball back on Fox 9+," said Saints GM and Senior Vice President Marin Davey. "Friday nights at CHS Field are electric, and this partnership allows fans to be part of that energy, whether they're in the stands or watching from their homes."
The full schedule of St. Paul Saints baseball on FOX 9+ in 2025:
April 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians, Doubleheader starting at 5:00 p.m.
May 9 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays), 6:37 p.m.
June 6 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NY Yankees), 7:07 p.m.
June 20 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers), 7:07 p.m.
June 27 vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), 7:07 p.m.
July 11 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:07 p.m.
July 25 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), 7:07 p.m.
August 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m.
August 22 vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers), 7:07 p.m.
September 12 vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), 6:37 p.m.
With 11 games on FOX 9+ and 26 games on the CW Network, the Saints have a total of 36 of their 75 home games on over the air, free TV.
Sean Aronson will return as the lead broadcaster on all Saints broadcasts. He is in his 19th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and just broadcast his 2,000th game in franchise history on April 15. Joining Aronson this season are Matt Dean, who returns for his second full season with the Saints after spending 2015 with the team, and Steve Linzmeier, his fourth season.
For the entire Saints TV schedule, fans can visit the Saints Virtual Press Box at saintsbaseball.com.
