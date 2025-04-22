Chicago White Sox Calling up Knights Slugger Bobby Dalbec
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced that they have selected the contract of Charlotte Knights infielder/outfielder Bobby Dalbec ahead of Chicago's series finale today against the Red Sox.
Dalbec, 29, hit .326/.354/.696 (15-for-46) with three doubles, one triple, four home runs and 13 RBI with Charlotte this season after signing a minor-league contract with the White Sox on January 7.
Dalbec, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, is a .222/.290/.425 career hitter with 37 doubles, 47 homers and 142 RBI in 331 games over parts of five major-league seasons with Boston (2020-24). He originally was selected by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. Dalbec will wear number 31 with the White Sox.
The White Sox made two corresponding moves; placed Infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-Day IL and moved Pitcher Martin Perez to the 60-Day IL.
