New York Mets Players Francisco Álvarez and Jeff McNeil Join Syracuse Tuesday

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez and second baseman Jeff McNeil are joining the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, April 22nd to continue Major League rehab assignments when the Mets play in Worcester, MA against the Worcester Red Sox.

Álvarez is recovering from surgery for a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. The 23-year-old has been New York's primary catcher the last two seasons. Before playing in the Majors, Álvarez was one of the top prospects in all of baseball and rose quickly to the New York Mets, playing in just 45 games with Syracuse in 2022 and four games in Triple-A in 2023 before joining New York.

McNeil is recovering from a right oblique strain. The 32-year-old played all of 2024 with the New York Mets, hitting .238 in 129 games with 12 home runs, 26 doubles, and 44 RBIs. McNeil was a National League All-Star in 2019 and 2022 and led all of Major League Baseball in batting average in 2022.

