Iowa Fall Late against Louisville 8-4

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the first game of the week to the Louisville Bats as they scored six unanswered runs in the late innings and held Iowa scoreless after the fourth.

In the first game of the six-game series, the I-Cubs got on the board first with three early runs.

In the top of the second inning Owen Caissie hit a solo shot into left field, his second straight game with a homer, and gave Iowa the early 1-0 lead. Kevin Alcántara followed with a one-out solo homer as well for a 2-0 lead.

Iowa added another run as Alcántara hit a fly ball into left field but after an error made by Louisville, Moises Ballesteros crossed home before the last out occurred for a three-run lead.

The Bats added their first two runs of the game as the lead was cut down to 3-2 in favor of the i-Cubs after four innings.

Chase Strumpf added another run and plated Reese McGuire for Iowa as the lead went back up to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

Louisville took a commanding lead after the sixth inning as they plated home six unanswered runs for an 8-4 win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Wednesday, April 23 as first pitch is slated for 10:05 a.m. CT and right-hander Cade Horton will take the mound for Iowa.

