Iowa Fall Late against Louisville 8-4
April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the first game of the week to the Louisville Bats as they scored six unanswered runs in the late innings and held Iowa scoreless after the fourth.
In the first game of the six-game series, the I-Cubs got on the board first with three early runs.
In the top of the second inning Owen Caissie hit a solo shot into left field, his second straight game with a homer, and gave Iowa the early 1-0 lead. Kevin Alcántara followed with a one-out solo homer as well for a 2-0 lead.
Iowa added another run as Alcántara hit a fly ball into left field but after an error made by Louisville, Moises Ballesteros crossed home before the last out occurred for a three-run lead.
The Bats added their first two runs of the game as the lead was cut down to 3-2 in favor of the i-Cubs after four innings.
Chase Strumpf added another run and plated Reese McGuire for Iowa as the lead went back up to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning.
Louisville took a commanding lead after the sixth inning as they plated home six unanswered runs for an 8-4 win.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Wednesday, April 23 as first pitch is slated for 10:05 a.m. CT and right-hander Cade Horton will take the mound for Iowa.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 22, 2025
- Norfolk Drops Game One To Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Fall in 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ranger Suárez Pitches 'Pigs to Victory over Columbus - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Arruda's 11th Inning Grand Slam Seals Red Wings Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Rallies Past Bisons in Extras, 8-4 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Surge Late, Take Game One over Cubs - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Fall Late against Louisville 8-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-0, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Return to FOX 9+ Adding 10 Dates, 11 Games to Their TV Schedule - St. Paul Saints
- April 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Five-Run First Frame Snaps Indy's Five-Game Winning Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Smash Four Home Runs, Two Grand Slams, Demolish Indianapolis 16-4 - St. Paul Saints
- New York Mets Players Francisco Álvarez and Jeff McNeil Join Syracuse Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 22, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Early Offense Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho Joins Bisons on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Buffalo Bisons
- Leonard and Capel Homer Late, But Stripers Lose 6-5 in Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Six RailRiders Games on WQMY TV in 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chicago White Sox Calling up Knights Slugger Bobby Dalbec - Charlotte Knights
- Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson to Rehab with Bats - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.