Arruda's 11th Inning Grand Slam Seals Red Wings Victory

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Visiting Sahlen Field for the second time in 2025, the Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Bisons in 11 innings, 8-4. Initially, in a pitcher's duel, LHP Andrew Alvarez led the efforts with 5.0 scoreless frames and six strikeouts, followed by 2.0 hitless innings from RHP Jack Sinclair. Offensively, 2B-LF Darren Baker picked up a pair of RBI singles, one to take the lead in the seventh and one to tie the game with two outs in the ninth. In extras, 2B J.T. Arruda capped off a five-run explosion in the 11th with a grand slam to seal the victory. Five Red Wings turned in multi-hit performances in the contest, paced by SS Jackson Cluff with three.

The first six innings went by without a run despite five hits from each side, sending the game to the seventh still knotted at zero. After a pair of quick outs in the top of the seventh, back-to-back singles from C Andrew Knizner and Jackson Cluff turned the lineup over for Darren Baker with a runner in scoring position. The lefty bat slapped a bouncing ground ball past the diving shortstop, allowing Knizner to cross the plate for the game's first run.

Buffalo came to bat in the bottom of the eighth still in search of their first run of the ballgame. With one out, 3B Davis Schneider worked a walk, and RF Joey Loperfido turned on a first-pitch curveball, sending it down the right field line and over the fence to give the Bisons their first runs and first lead of the ballgame, 2-1.

Both teams went quietly in the eighth, and Rochester came to bat in the top of the ninth in search of the tying run. The first two batters went down in order, and Andrew Knizner kept the game alive when he laced a hard ground ball, resulting in a fielding error. He moved to second base on a walk to Jackson Cluff, and Darren Baker came through with an RBI single once again to tie the game up at two apiece.

Buffalo could not push across the winning run in the bottom half, sending the game to extra innings.

2B J.T. Arruda beat out a slow rolling ground ball to the left side for a one-out infield single to lead off the top of the 10th, allowing DH Drew Millas to move to third as the automatic base runner. After a strikeout, CF Robert Hassell III came through and roped a line drive up the middle that trickled off the glove of the shortstop and into center field to give the Red Wings the lead again, 3-2.

Buffalo quickly pulled even in the bottom of the 10th when 2B Orelvis Martinez ripped a one-out double down the left field line, knotting the score at 3-3. RHP Patrick Weigel escaped the remainder of the inning unscathed, sending this back-and-forth affair to the 11th.

Andrew Knizner kicked off the 11th inning with a bang, searing a line drive the other way into the right-field corner for a double. Yepez came around to score easily on the play to make the score 4-3. Jackson Cluff then put runners on the corners, laying down a bunt and beating the throw for his third hit of the game. He put himself into scoring position with his fourth stolen base of the year, and Brady House was intentionally walked to load the bases. J.T. Arruda was next up to the dish and quickly unloaded the bases with a grand slam to left-center field for his first Triple-A home run, making the score 8-3.

Buffalo was able to scratch across a run in the bottom half but left the bases loaded, and Rochester picked up their first extra-inning victory of the season, 8-4.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez took the ball first for Rochester in his fifth start of the season. The California native turned in 5.0 shutout innings on five hits, with six strikeouts and three walks. Jack Sinclair took over in the sixth and turned in 2.0 hitless innings of his own while striking out four and walking one before giving the ball to RHP Joan Adon. The Dominican Republic native covered the eighth, allowing two earned on one hit with a strikeout and three walks. Patrick Weigel came on for the ninth and worked the next 2.0 frames, allowing one unearned run on two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts to earn the victory. RHP Clay Helvey entered in the 11th and finished the job, allowing one unearned run on two hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

2B J.T. Arruda is the Player of the Game for the second consecutive contest. The Red Wings newcomer entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive substitution but made an immediate impact at the plate in extra innings. He went 2-for-2 with an infield single in the 10th and a grand slam in the 11th, his first Triple-A home run and first professional grand slam. Through his first two games in a Rochester uniform, the California native is 3-for-5.

Rochester and Buffalo will battle twice tomorrow, making up a postponement at Sahlen Field from March 30. The Red Wings will send RHP Seth Shuman to the mound in game one for his Triple-A debut against Bisons RHP Lazaro Estrada. LHP Konnor Pilkington will take the ball in game two. The first pitch of game one is slated for 4:35 p.m.

