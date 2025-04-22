Misiorowski Spins Quality Start in Series Opening Loss to Durham

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds began the series against the Durham Bulls with a 4-2 extra innings loss on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Brewers no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski spun his first quality start of the year and the first from a Sounds' starter this season as he worked six scoreless frames.

Misiorowski started the night with the first of his eight strikeouts by retiring the Bulls leadoff hitter with his only looking strikeout of the outing. He added one more strikeout in the second and worked around his lone hit by inducing an inning-ending double play before another strikeout in the third as part of a 1-2-3 inning. The right-hander struck out two in the fourth as he pitched around the only walk his issued to get through four innings without allowing a baserunner to reach scoring position. He tallied a pair of strikeouts in the fifth and got his eighth and final strikeout to start the sixth as he ended his outing retiring the final nine batters he faced.

After managing two hits, two walks, and a hit batter through their first four trips to the plate and leaving them all stranded, the Sounds broke through in the fifth. Reigning International League Player of the Week, Daz Cameron, broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run off Durham starter Ian Seymour with one out in the inning. Cameron made it a three-hit night and added his second RBI with a single to score Jimmy Herron who doubled to lead off the home half of the seventh.

Easton McGee took over on the mound for Nashville and retired each of the three batters Durham sent to the plate in the inning. The right-hander saw the Bulls cut the lead in half with a leadoff walk and RBI triple to start the eighth. Misiorowski's bid for a decision came to an end as the Bulls knotted things up with a RBI double two batters later. Jesus Liranzo relieved McGee and retired consecutive batters to leave the potential go-ahead run stranded on third base. Liranzo faced the minimum in the ninth with the help of the second double play turned by Nashville to help erase a leadoff single.

Nashville put the leadoff runner aboard in the ninth, but the second caught stealing of the game and consecutive outs sent the Sounds to their fourth extra innings game of the season. Sam McWilliams took over on the mound and the Bulls pieced together two hits and a pair of runs off the right-hander to take their first lead of the game. With Cameron starting on second for Nashville, Oliver Dunn drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the 10th and sent each of the next three batters to the plate to serve as the potential winning run. Evan Reifert proceeded to collect three straight strikeouts as the Sounds left the tying runs aboard.

Nashville will look to even the series on Wednesday night with RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.40 ERA) scheduled to face off against RHP Logan Workman (3-0, 1.80 ERA) and the Bulls. First pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

MAS MIS: Jacob Misiorowski notched the first quality start by a Nashville pitcher in 2025 and was the first pitcher to get through six innings as he did so without a decision on Tuesday night. The Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect ended the game with just one hit allowed over his six scoreless innings while striking out eight and issuing a walk. He was extremely efficient in his fourth start of the year, needing just 76 pitches to get through six innings and racked up 50 strikes (66%). It was the first Triple-A quality start for Misiorowski and his first since hurling back-to-back on July 6 at Mississippi and July 12 at Chatanooga of last year while with Double-A Biloxi. It was the fourth time in his career working six-plus innings without a run. His eight strikeouts on Tuesday night were also a Triple-A single-game high for Misiorowski, topping the seven he had in his first start of the season on March 30 vs. Jacksonville.

DEJA DAZ: Daz Cameron brought his hot bat home with him from Charlotte. The reigning International League Player of the Week started his series with a three-hit night, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and both Nashville RBI to account for half of Nashville's hits for the game. His fifth inning solo home run was his third straight game leaving the yard, making him the first Nashville player to do so this season and the first since Wes Clarke from August 16-18, 2024, on the road against Durham. It's just the second time Cameron has hit a home run in three straight games in his professional career. His first was in 2023 when he was playing for the Norfolk Tides and he hit home runs in back-to-back games on the road in Charlotte on April 29-30 and then returned home to hit a home run on May 3 when Norfolk was hosting who else...the Durham Bulls.

FREE BASEBALL: Playing in their fourth extra innings game of the season, the Sounds fell to 1-3 on the year when going past nine innings. The Sounds and their opponents have now each scored five runs in extra innings despite the losing record. Nashville scored four of those runs in the top of the 10th inning last Wednesday night in Charlotte en route to their lone extra-innings win so far.

