Rochester Rallies Past Bisons in Extras, 8-4

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Down to their final out, the Red Wings rallied past the Bisons to force extra innings before completing an 8-4 victory over the Herd, Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. A five-run 11th inning, capped by JT Arruda's grand slam, gave Rochester the big win in the series opener in Buffalo.

The Bisons led 2-1 in the ninth inning with two outs, but a Herd fielding error opened the door for Darren Baker's game-tying RBI single. After both teams scored in their respective halves in the 10th, the Red Wings put the game away in the 11th. Andrew Knizner gave Rochester the lead when he doubled home the free base runner with a flyball down the right field line. Then with two outs, Arruda launched the grand slam to left-center to seal the win.

The Bisons scored a run in both the 10th and 11th innings and even brought the tying run to the plate in the 11th, but Rochester reliever Clay Helvey struck out Michael Turconi with the bases loaded to end the game.

Rochester was down to their final out in the ninth inning but took advantage of a costly Bisons error to extend the game. Trailing 2-1, Knizner hit a two-out grounder to short that snuck under the glove of Michael Stefanic and into left field. Jackson Cluff followed with a walk to move Knizner into scoring position and Baker lined a single into centerfield to even the score at 2-2.

Both clubs scored in their half of the 10th inning to keep the game going. For Buffalo, Orelvis Martinez doubled home Davis Schneider with a sharp grounder just inside the third base bag.

Some great defense and pitching had the Bisons in position to win the game in regulation. Andrew Bash scattered three hits over two scoreless innings to start the contest for Buffalo. Bobby Milacki then delivered four shutout innings of relief, allowing just two hits in the no-decision.

In the field, Schneider also made a sharp play at third base to end the Rochester third, snagging a hard-hit grounder from Brady House before making a strong throw to first.

Then in the fourth, Rochester had runners at the corners when Joey Loperfido completed the 9-2 doubleplay. The Herd right fielder played Juan Yepez's shallow fly ball perfectly, charging in to make the catch and making a perfect throw to catcher Ali Sanchez to nail the speedy Andrew Pinckney.

Loperfido then put the Bisons in position to win the game. With Schneider on first and one out in bottom of the seventh inning, Loperfido hit a missile home run into the Bully Hill Party Deck to give Buffalo the 2-1 lead. His second home run of the year left the bat at 107.9 mph.

