Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 22 at Buffalo

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (4-15) vs. Buffalo Bisons (5-13)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-2, 6.23) vs. RHP Andrew Bash (2-0, 2.89)

BACK TO BUFFALO: A day after they broke into the win column in their series against Worcester, the Red Wings were shut out in the getaway game to Boston's Triple-A affiliate Easter Sunday afternoon, 7-0...2B J.T. ARRUDA made his Triple-A debut and picked up his first hit in the third, one of five hits from the Red Wings offense...RHP CHASE SOLESKY took the ball and turned in 5.1 innings of work on the mound, his longest start at the Triple-A level...Rochester travels west on the Thruway to take Buffalo for the second time this season, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound in the series opener against Bisons RHP Andrew Bash.

WHY YOU GOTTA BE SO ARRUDA: 2B J.T. ARRUDA made his Triple-A debut on Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a single at the plate, while also making a pair of diving defensive plays to save a pair of runs...he has collected a hit in nine of the 11 games he's played in this season (9 w/ HBG), with a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles...

Arruda is the 31st player to suit up in a Red Wings uniform this season, and the 15th position player.

YOU CAN BANK ON CHASE: RHP CHASE SOLESKY turned in his longest start of 2025 on Sunday, allowing four earned on seven hits across 5.1 innings of work, while striking out five and walking none...this was his longest outing since 9/8/2024, with Double-A Harrisburg (6.0 IP), and marked the 11th time in his professional career he's thrown at least 5.0 innings without issuing a walk....

Solesky has struck out 11 batters and walked two this season for a K/BB of 5.50, eighth-best among all International League starters with at least 15.0 innings pitched.

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES: Transferred from Single-A Harrisburg the day before, RHP MATTHEW BOLLENBACHER was the second Red Wing to make his Triple-A debut on Sunday...the Virginia Beach native allowed three earned on one hit with three walks in 1.2 innings...he is the 32nd player and 17th pitcher to play for the Red Wings this season.

MILLY MILLY: C DREW MILLAS picked up a single in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to four games, going 1-for-4 in the ballgame...he has reached on a hit in 12 of his 14 games played in April, and carries a .386 OBP with a .569 SLG...in 2025, Red Wings catchers lead the International League with a 1.125 OPS and .480 OBP, rank second with a .645 slugging percentage and .371 batting average (23-for-62), and tied for second with eight extra-base hits.

International League Stories from April 22, 2025

