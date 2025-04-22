Leonard and Capel Homer Late, But Stripers Lose 6-5 in Jacksonville

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eddys Leonard and Conner Capel both homered in a three-run seventh inning that made it a one-run game, but the Gwinnett Stripers (10-11) could never even the score against the first-place Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-6) in a 6-5 series-opening loss on Tuesday at VyStar Ballpark.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Chasen Shreve (L, 1-2) on a two-out, two-run single by Troy Johnston. Charles Leblanc singled and scored on a double by James McCann to get the Stripers within 2-1 in the second, but a third-inning RBI single by Deyvison De Los Santos and fourth-inning two-run single by Maximo Acosta extended the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 5-1. Gwinnett inched back to 5-4 with a pair of homers in the seventh, a two-run clout from Leonard (4) and a solo shot by Capel (2). Down 6-4 in the eighth, Carlos Rodriguez singled and scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-5, but the comeback stalled.

Key Contributors: Capel (2-for-4, homer, RBI) and McCann (2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI) each had multi-hit efforts and Leonard (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) had the lone multi-RBI day for Gwinnett. For Jacksonville, De Los Santos (4-for-4, triple, RBI), Johnston (1-for-4, 2 RBIs), and Acosta (1-for-5, 2 RBI) drove the offense.

Noteworthy: Leonard has homered three times in his last four games, batting .400 with five RBIs and a 1.600 OPS in that span. Shreve matched his career high with 4.0 innings for the fourth consecutive start. Gwinnett is now 1-4 in series openers this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 23): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. at Vystar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Nashville (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team. The first 500 fans will receive an Atlanta Black Crackers "Shirsey" courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling for T-Shirt Tuesday (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.