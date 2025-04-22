Six RailRiders Games on WQMY TV in 2025

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are partnering with MyTV WQMY to broadcast six games in 2025 on local television in NEPA. The RailRiders are thrilled to return to the airwaves this Thursday evening as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Charlotte.

RailRiders 2025 MyTV WQMY Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 24 vs. Charlotte - 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, May 15 vs. Toledo - 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, June 12 vs. Syracuse - 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, July 10 vs. Buffalo - 6:35 first pitch

Thursday, July 31 vs. Nashville - 6:35 first pitch

Tuesday, August 12 vs. Indianapolis - 6:35 first pitch

In addition to games against familiar consistent opponents like Syracuse and Buffalo, games against Charlotte, Toledo and Indianapolis will also be televised. The Knights, Mud Hens and Indians have not played at PNC Field since the 2019 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Nashville for a series in May and hosts the Sounds in late July to early August. These two franchises have not met for a game since the final year of the Triple-A Alliance in 1991.

Adam Marco, the "Voice of the RailRiders," will call the action alongside DJ Eberle or John Davies. Airtime is slated for five minutes prior to first pitch.

For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.