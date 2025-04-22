Bats Surge Late, Take Game One over Cubs

April 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats opened their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs by winning 8-4 at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night.

The Bats made their move in the eighth inning to take the lead. With the score tied at four, Davis Wendzel drilled a leadoff single between third and shortstop off Nate Pearson (L, 0-1). Jacob Hurtubise followed the hit with a walk. Tyler Callihan bunted down the third base side to advance both runners. Rece Hinds brought in the go-ahead run with a catcher's interference on Moises Ballesteros. Edwin Rios slammed a two-out, bases-loaded double that scored three runs, and the Bats held on in the ninth.

Leading up to the eighth, Drew Parrish made his fifth start for the Bats this season. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his starts.

The scoring began for the Cubs in the second inning with a solo shot from Ben Cowles. Kevin Alcantara, the sixth-rated prospect in the Cubs organization, picked up a homer of his own to give the Cubs a 2-0 advantage.

Iowa picked up another run to make the score 3-0. The Bats were hitless through the first two frames but came alive in the third. Hurtubise notched a leadoff single, and Callihan increased his on-base streak to 20 with a base hit. Tyler Stephenson doubled to left, which scored Hurtubise, and Callihan scored on an RBI groundout by Will Benson. The Bats picked up two runs but were still down 3-2 at the end of the frame.

Parrish exited the game during the fourth inning. He finished with 4.2 innings pitched and gave up five hits, three runs, five walks, and struck out three. Evan Kravetz finished the fifth.

Cubs starter Javier Assad ended his day with four innings pitched and allowed three hits, two runs, three walks, and struck out five. Keegan Thompson came in to relieve.

Yosver Zulueta came in to pitch in the sixth for Louisville. He gave up a run on an RBI single from Chase Strumpf that extended the Cubs lead to 4-2.

In the bottom of the frame, Rios knocked a leadoff triple. Levi Jordan hit a sacrifice fly to left, allowing Rios to tag up and score. The Bats chipped away at the Cubs lead but still trailed by a run.

Sam Moll came in to begin the seventh inning in relief of Zulueta. He threw a scoreless inning. Luis Mey (W, 1-1) also threw a scoreless inning in the eighth.

The Bats put multiple runners on base in the bottom half of the inning. Will Banfield slapped a single into right and moved to second on an error. Benson got hit by a pitch, and Rios walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, P.J. Higgins was hit by a pitch, which scored Banfield. The runners ended up stranded, but the Bats tied the score at four apiece before striking in the eighth.

Rios went 2-4 with a walk and three RBI in the win. Stephenson, Benson, Hinds, Higgins and Jordan each picked up an RBI on one hit.

The Bats (12-10) will meet the Cubs (11-8) on Wednesday morning for game two. First pitch will be at 11:05 a.m. ET. and Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

