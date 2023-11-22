Reign Shut Out Firebirds
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (9-4-1-1) earned their second straight shutout win Tuesday night, defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds (8-6-0) by a final score of 6-0 on the road at Acrisure Arena. The blank slate was Ontario's second shutout of Coachella Valley in Palm Desert this season, both of which came with David Rittich in net, who made 24 saves.
Reign captain TJ Tynan assisted on four of his team's goals, while Samuel Fagemo scored twice and added an assist. Defender Brandt Clarke posted two helpers in the victory, which extended his current point streak to seven games.
Date: November 21, 2023
Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. David Rittich (ONT)
W: David Rittich
L: Ales Stezka
Next Game: Friday, November 24 at San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena
