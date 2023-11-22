Reign Shut Out Firebirds

November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Ontario Reign's Mikhail Maltsev, Tyler Madden, and Martin Chromiak on game night

(Ontario Reign) Ontario Reign's Mikhail Maltsev, Tyler Madden, and Martin Chromiak on game night(Ontario Reign)

The Ontario Reign (9-4-1-1) earned their second straight shutout win Tuesday night, defeating the Coachella Valley Firebirds (8-6-0) by a final score of 6-0 on the road at Acrisure Arena. The blank slate was Ontario's second shutout of Coachella Valley in Palm Desert this season, both of which came with David Rittich in net, who made 24 saves.

Reign captain TJ Tynan assisted on four of his team's goals, while Samuel Fagemo scored twice and added an assist. Defender Brandt Clarke posted two helpers in the victory, which extended his current point streak to seven games.

Date: November 21, 2023

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. David Rittich (ONT)

W: David Rittich

L: Ales Stezka

Next Game: Friday, November 24 at San Jose Barracuda | 7:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.