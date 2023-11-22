Bears Sign Dmitry Osipov to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Dmitry Osipov to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Osipov, 27, was previously signed to a professional tryout by Hershey on Sept. 29. He has appeared in three games with the Bears this season, logging five penalty minutes. He made his debut with the Chocolate and White on Nov. 11 at Lehigh Valley.

He played last season with the San Diego Gulls, skating in 57 games and registering three points (2g, 1a) to go along with 72 penalty minutes. The native of Moscow, Russia logged five fighting majors while setting a new American Hockey League career-best in games played.

The 6'4", 229-pound Osipov has played 174 career AHL games for Chicago, Rockford, San Diego and Hershey, posting 18 points (8g, 10a) and 257 penalty minutes. He has played both forward and defense in his professional career. In addition to his time in the AHL, Osipov has also played 123 games in the ECHL with Quad City and Indy posting 28 points (6g, 22a).

The Bears return home to GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7 p.m. for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night; all fans are welcome postgame to take part on the ice to shoot for a holiday turkey. Purchase tickets for the game.

