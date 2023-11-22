Ansons Reassigned to Penguins, Desruisseaux Signs PTO

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Raivis Ansons has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Furthermore, the Penguins have signed forward Cédric Desruisseaux to a professional tryout agreement.

Ansons played in 44 games as a rookie for the Penguins last season, earning two goals and four assists for six points. Both of his AHL goals came while skating shorthanded.

This season, the 21-year-old picked up two goals and an assist in six games with the Nailers.

A 2020 fifth-round pick (149th overall) by Pittsburgh, Ansons won a Memorial Cup with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2022. The Rîga, Latvia native posted five points (1G-4A) in four games during the tournament after leading the Sea Dogs with five points (2G-3A) during the QMJHL Playoffs.

Desruisseaux currently leads the Nailers with 10 assists and 15 points. He is also tied for the team lead with five goals. Last season, the native of Warwick, Québec paced Wheeling with 30 goals, 29 assists and 59 points.

Desruisseaux has previously suited up for three games in the AHL with the Laval Rocket during the 2021-22 season. He notched one goal and one assist for two points in those contests.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 22, against the Hershey Bears. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

The Penguins' next home game is also against the Bears on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Puck drop for the Pens' homecoming after the Thanksgiving holiday will be 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

