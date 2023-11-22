Monsters Snatch 5-2 Win Over Checkers
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless first period, Monsters Mikael Pyyhtia struck early in the middle frame with a marker at 58 seconds assisted by Emil Bemstrom and Kent Johnson, followed by Johnson's tally at 3:40 off feeds from Bemstrom and Pyyhtia. Alexander True notched a tally at 8:40 for the Checkers, but Bemstrom followed with a power-play goal at 11:31 assisted by Nick Blankenburg and Johnson keeping the Monsters ahead 3-1. Charlotte's Gary Mayhew scored the final goal of the second period on a power play at 13:43 bringing the score to 3-2 going into the final intermission. Cleveland took lone control of the third period with goals from Carson Meyer at 17:37 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen and an empty-net goal from Bemstrom and his second of the night securing a 5-2 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 39 stops for the win while Charlotte's Ludovic Waeber made 34 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head home to face the Toronto Marlies on Friday, November 24, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 3 2 - - 5 CLT 0 2 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 39 1/6 3/4 10 min / 5 inf CLT 41 1/4 5/6 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 39 2 8-3-0 CLT Waeber L 34 5 4-2-0 Cleveland Record: 10-4-1-0, 1st North Division Charlotte Record: 9-6-0-0, 6th Atlantic Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
