Monsters Snatch 5-2 Win Over Checkers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Charlotte Checkers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Bojangles Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-4-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a scoreless first period, Monsters Mikael Pyyhtia struck early in the middle frame with a marker at 58 seconds assisted by Emil Bemstrom and Kent Johnson, followed by Johnson's tally at 3:40 off feeds from Bemstrom and Pyyhtia. Alexander True notched a tally at 8:40 for the Checkers, but Bemstrom followed with a power-play goal at 11:31 assisted by Nick Blankenburg and Johnson keeping the Monsters ahead 3-1. Charlotte's Gary Mayhew scored the final goal of the second period on a power play at 13:43 bringing the score to 3-2 going into the final intermission. Cleveland took lone control of the third period with goals from Carson Meyer at 17:37 off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen and an empty-net goal from Bemstrom and his second of the night securing a 5-2 win for the Monsters.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 39 stops for the win while Charlotte's Ludovic Waeber made 34 saves in defeat.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 3 2 - - 5 CLT 0 2 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 39 1/6 3/4 10 min / 5 inf CLT 41 1/4 5/6 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 39 2 8-3-0 CLT Waeber L 34 5 4-2-0 Cleveland Record: 10-4-1-0, 1st North Division Charlotte Record: 9-6-0-0, 6th Atlantic Division

