Crunch Fall to Comets, 4-1

November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-1, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The loss moves the Crunch to 8-5-0-2 on the season and 1-2-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 19-of-22 shots before being relieved by Hugo Alnefelt in the second period. Alnefelt went on to stop all six shots he faced.Erik Källgren recorded the win blocking 25-of-26 shots. The Syracuse power play went 0-for-4, while Utica was 1-for-4.

Utica was first on the board with a power-play goal eight minutes into the game. Santeri Hatakka threw a cross-zone feed for Timur Ibragimov to fire in a one-timer from the right circle.

The Comets doubled their lead with a shorthanded goal early in the middle frame. Kyle Criscuolo skated the puck down the left side on an odd-man rush and sent a pass ahead for Shane Bowers who got behind the defense. Xavier Parent then made it 3-0 at 9:32 during a 2-on-0 play with Cal Foote. Two minutes later, Criscuolo jammed the puck in during a scramble in front of the net.

Ilya Usau stole one back for the Crunch late in the game when he came in on a 2-on-1 rush and ricocheted his cross-slot feed off a defender's stick and in, but the team ran out of time for a comeback.

The Crunch return home to host the Comets on Friday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Ilya Usau has goals in back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.