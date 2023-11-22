Bordeleau and Cardwell Lead Barracuda Past Gulls

November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (4-6-4-0) held off a San Diego Gulls (2-9-3-0) comeback attempt to claim a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at Tech CU Arena. With the loss, the Gulls have now dropped 12 in a row (0-9-3-0).

Thomas Bordeleau (two goals, one assist) and Ethan Cardwell (one goal, two assists) each recorded three points as the Barracuda collected their second win on their season-long seven-game homestand.

In the first, on the Barracuda's first power play and first shot, Bordeleau (4) would rip in a Cole Cassels point shot that had been blocked at 5:46 to get things started. Despite getting outshot 12-6 in the first, the Barracuda would take a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

In the second, on the team's fourth power play, Jacob Peterson (2) wired in a Leon Gawanke feed from between the circles at the seven-minute mark, and then, 27 seconds later, Brandon Coe (5) stole the puck from Olen Zellweger of the Gulls and backhanded in San Jose's third goal. The Gulls would get on the board while on the man advantage as former Barracuda captain Andrew Agozzino (2) cashed in, but Bordeleau (5) would complete a give-and-go with Cardwell to make it 4-1 at 15:07, and then, Cardwell (4) would swipe in a Peterson pass at 18:34 to make it 5-1. The four-goal second period was a new season high for San Jose.

In the third, things got interesting as the Gulls would score three unanswered, including a goal from Trevor Carrick (3) with 17 seconds left, but the Barracuda would find a way to hold on, 5-4.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Friday, Nov. 24 (7 p.m.) as they take on the Ontario Reign at Tech CU for the first of back-to-back against the Kings affiliate. For tickets and promotional details, go to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.