Gulls Downed by Barracuda

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-4 to the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Tech CU Arena. San Diego's overall record sits at 2-9-3-0.

Trevor Carrick notched a goal and two assists (1-2=3), giving him his third multi-point effort and a team-high 11 assists on the season. He ranks tied for second among AHL defensemen in both points (3-11=14) and assists.

Andrew Agozzino also recorded a season-high three points (1-2=3), his third multi-point game of the season. He scored his second goal of the season on the power play at 10:00 in the second.

Olen Zellweger recorded two assists, the third multi-assist effort of his AHL career. Zellweger has 1-5=6 points in his last five games. He ranks second among AHL rookie defensemen in points (2-8=10) and assists.

Pavol Regenda netted his team-leading ninth goal of the season at 10:13 in the third period. He now ranks tied for seventh among AHL skaters in goals.

Nathan Gaucher scored his second goal of the season at 13:56 in the third period.

Glenn Gawdin and Jacob Perreault also picked up assists.

Calle Clang stopped 16-of-21 shots.

The San Diego Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego for back-to-back games against the Chicago Wolves beginning Friday, Nov. 24 (7 p.m. PT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Andrew Agozzino

On his three-point night:

Not great in a loss, but it's a step for myself to produce and help this team find our way back on track. But the main thing right now is it really doesn't matter who's scoring or who's not. It's trying to stop the streak.

On the power play unit:

Yeah, I think our power play was really good on our two full attempts. Even the one at first, I thought we generated a lot of momentum for our team even though we didn't score, which is great for the powerplay. But I think it was a good night for us. You know, overall, our play's been fairly productive this year and I think tonight was another good step forward.

On the third period:

I think we just got back to playing our style of hockey. The frustrating part is we weren't able to do that for 60 minutes. And you know, just the way things are going, playing 40 minutes well unfortunately isn't going to get us the win.

On getting a full team effort:

I think it's each and every guy. I think we have to be more accountable to ourselves to come out and play for 60 minutes and yeah, we got some bad bounces for sure. But I think a lot of mistakes that we made kind of put them in positions to get those bounces, so frustrating to see those go in but there was stuff we could have done to minimize those bounces.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's loss to San Jose:

I think we had a decent first, you know, getting behind on the PK goal. Then we disappeared in the second period. It was really far from us and our standard. Got back to hunting a little bit more, simplifying our game a bit in the third period, we're able to mount a push. You know, it's good to see the puck go in the net for the guys. It's too little too late when we put ourselves that far behind the eight ball.

On Andrew Agozzino and Trevor Carrick's three-point nights:

We've got a bunch of proud people that you know, aren't happy with where we're at. And, you know, we're thankful for the push. Again, too little too late.

On the power play unit:

Power play looked threatening the whole game. I thought that, you know, against a little bit more of a passive penalty kill, we were able to find a couple of holes and get some great looks that didn't go in. But it's good to get rewarded on the board as well.

On getting a full team effort:

We had several guys that had off nights, particularly in the second period. And, you know, I think that if you want to win hockey games, it takes every guy, especially the way that we've been pushing and we're going to need better efforts from some of those individuals. Team wise, you don't have a choice when things don't go your way. You have to choose to respond. So that's the only decision to make.

On preparing for this weekend's games against Chicago:

We're still looking at improvement, still looking at breaking this thing. Got a matchup against a strong Chicago team. We'll be excited to be in front of our own fans but more excited to put together a more complete effort.

