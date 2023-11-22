Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals

Iowa Wild (6-6-1-1; 14 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (7-6-0-0; 14 pts.)

The Iowa Wild kick off a five-game road swing with a visit to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-30-7-7 (15-16-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-4 at Milwaukee)

Last Time: Iowa took a 3-1 win over Milwaukee in a morning contest at Wells Fargo Arena... Simon Johansson opened the scoring with 12 seconds left in the first period... Steven Fogarty netted the eventual game-winner in the second... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-31 shots to earn the victory

2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games

TEAM NOTES

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE: Iowa welcomed back two of its top players this week... Minnesota reassigned forward Nic Petan and returned goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa following a trip to Stockholm for the NHL Global Series

ROAD TRIP: Iowa kicks off a five-game road stretch with Wednesday's game at Milwaukee... The Wild also embark on a five-game road trip on Jan. 12 at San Diego... Iowa's third five-game road swing begins on Feb. 24 at Rockford

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEADERS: Nic Petan leads Iowa with three points (1-2=3) in two games against Milwaukee this season... Jasper Weatherby has two points (1-1=2) against the Wild... Yaroslav Askarov owns a career record of 4-1-1 against Iowa

HOT HANDS

* Adam Beckman has five points (2-3=5) in his last five games

* The five-game point streak is the longest of Beckman's professional career

* Beckman's previous highest point streak lasted four games from Jan. 4 - 14, 2022 (0-4=4)

GOAL DIFFERENTIALS

* Iowa has only played three one-goal games this season and has points in all three (1-0-1-1)

* The Wild are 4-2-0-0 in games decided by two goals

* Iowa was 13-5-6-5 last season in one-goal games and 6-11-0-0 in two-goal contests

