IceHogs Return Home for Thanksgiving Eve Game with Moose

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Coming off a weekend sweep over the Iowa Wild, the Rockford IceHogs welcome the Manitoba Moose to the BMO Center for the first time this season for a Thanksgiving Eve matchup tonight at 7 p.m.

Tonight's Thanksgiving Eve contest is another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday and Meijer Family Pack Day at the BMO Center! Start your holiday weekend off with our Wet Your Whistle deal - a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also a Family Pack Day with packages starting at just $40!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 7-5-1-0, 15 points (2nd Central Division)

Manitoba: 6-7-0-0, 12 points (5th Central Division)

Locking Antlers

Rockford took the first two of eight scheduled meetings this season with a 4-3 win on Nov. 4 and a 4-1 victory on Nov. 5 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Assigned to the IceHogs on Sunday by the Blackhawks, Filip Roos leads the Hogs against the Moose with three points (1G, 2A) this season. The Moose have played three games this season that went past regulation and have been perfect with two overtime wins against the Calgary Wranglers and the Texas Stars and a shootout victory against the Stars; however, the IceHogs have played two overtime contests and recorded three points with an overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals and a shootout win against the Iowa Wild.

Somebody Call the Dach-ter

Rookie Colton Dach recorded the 31st hat trick in IceHogs AHL history last Saturday when he scored all three of Rockford's regulation goals and the shootout winner the win over Iowa. Dach scored in each period to bring his professional total up to four. The former second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks scored his first pro goal the previous night on Nov. 17 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Dach now has four goals and two assists in his first seven professional games since making his pro debut on Nov. 4 against Manitoba. The 20-year-old is the first and only IceHogs player to record a shootout goal along with a hat trick. He is also the second-ever IceHogs player in Rockford's AHL era to account for four goals in a game after Pascal Pelletier scored four goals against the San Antonio Rampage on Nov. 26, 2008.

25th Season Specialty Jersey Auction

The IceHogs will don special 25th anniversary jerseys on Friday, Nov. 24 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans will have a chance to bid on the special game-used jerseys on the DASH platform in the IceHogs mobile app. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation and the IceHogs Community Fund. Download the IceHogs mobile app

Power Play Aces

Rockford's power play has been one of the hottest in the AHL to start the 2023-24 season and currently rank fourth in the league with a 25.0% conversion rate. The power-play figure has fallen sharply after the specialty unit has gone just 2-for-23 in Rockford's last four games, but several IceHogs still sit near the top of individual power-play statistical categories. Joey Anderson and Brett Seney are tied for third in the AHL with four power-play goals each. The pair is also tied for the league lead with nine power-play points each (4G, 5A for both). David Gust is tied the AHL's top spot with six power-play assists. Along with Anderson and Seney, Anders Bjork and Michal Teply also have multiple power-play strikes under their belts.

Stauber Seeing Rubber

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber turned in one of his best performances of the season with 25 saves on 28 Iowa shots along with two shootout saves last Saturday against Iowa. Stauber has been seeing more pucks than his counterpart Drew Commesso to start the season. Stauber has faced 205 shots in six starts (34.2 shots per game) this season while Commesso has faced 183 shots in seven starts (26.1 shots per game).

Gagnier Called Up from Indy

Rookie forward Ryan Gagnier was called up from the Indy Fuel on Tuesday. To start his professional career, Gagnier has posted seven points (2G, 5A) in 10 games so far in the ECHL to rank fourth on Indy's squad in scoring after he was originally sent down from Rockford on Oct. 20. The 6-foot, 185-pound centerman played the last three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Oshawa Generals. Leading the Generals in the regular season and postseason last season, Gagnier bagged 69 points (31G, 38A) in the regular season and six points in (3G, 3A) in five OHL Playoff games.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

29-30-3-3

