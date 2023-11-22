Game Notes - TUC vs CGY

It's a quick turnaround as the Wranglers host the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Tonight is Winning Wednesday at the 'Dome, which is fitting as the Wranglers look to get back in the win column, after dropping their last two contests.

Puck drop 7pm (MT).

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 25, 2023 1:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome

November 26, 2023 1:00pm vs Abbotsford Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

Tuesday's contest was the first meeting of the season between these two teams, and though it was an evenly matched contest, the Roadrunners had the edge, picking up a 3-2 win.

The Wranglers are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and lead the Pacific Division with 23 points (2nd in AHL) while the Roadrunners have a 5-4-0-1 record in that span.

Both teams split the season series last season with two wins each. (2-2.)

"We'll just look at the video and fix it (for) tomorrow."

Adam Klapka spoke postgame about the effort on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/7CSYCYOfAt

- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) November 22, 2023

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka

Adam Klapka continues to be a productive presence in the lineup for the Wranglers.

In 15 games, he's posted 11 points (5g,6a) which sits him second in team scoring, and is plus-6 this season.

Klapka picked up an assist on Tuesday against the Roadrunners.

ONE TIMERS:

Matt Coronato has notched nine points (5g,4a) in nine games.

Rory Kerins has three goals in his last five games.

Ben Jones leads the Wranglers in scoring with 13 points (4g,9a).

