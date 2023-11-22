Belleville Sens Sign Forward Orrin Centazzo to PTO

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing today that the club has signed forward Orrin Centazzo to a professional tryout offer.

The 23-year-old joins the Senators from the ECHL Toledo Walleye, where he's registered 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games played this season. The 5'8'', 168-pound native of Marwayne, AB is in his third professional season and has tallied 107 points in 101 ECHL games with the Walleye, and previously the Newfoundland Growlers, while also dressing in 15 American Hockey League games with the Toronto Marlies in 2022-23, registering one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Centazzo played a season and a half with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, before moving to the Kamloops Blazers, where he'd finish his junior career as an alternate captain. Centazzo will join the Senators ahead of their upcoming road trip to Hartford, Bridgeport, and Utica.

