Admirals Calm the Wild
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals scored three goals in the second period to help guide the to a 3-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night at Panther Arena. The win was the fourth in the past five games for Milwaukee, who improved to two games over .500 for the first time this season.
Fedor Svechkov, Roland McKeown, and Mark Jankowski each found the back of the net for the Admirals, while Denis Gurianov chipped in a pair of assists to pace the offense. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 27 of the 28 shots he saw to secure his fourth win of the season.
After a scoreless first period the Admirals grabbed a 1-0 lead on Svechkov's fourth goal of the season at 3:24 of the second. Svechkov and Tye Felhaber come into the Iowa zone two-on-one and Svechkov held the puck long enough to freeze Iowa goalie Jasper Wallstedt and then beat him shortside.
Less than two minutes later McKeown pushed the Admirals to two when he fired a one-timer from between wheels for his third of the year.
Mark Jankowski made it 3-0 in favor of Milwaukee at 11:22 of the sandwich frame. Denis Gurianov carried the puck up the boards near boards, drawing several Iowa defenders his way. That left Jankowski open just above the left circle and his shot went over Wallstedt's shoulder for his third of the season as well.
Iowa got on the board with 30 seconds to play in the second on a Jujhar Khaira tally, but that was as close as they would get as Askarov and the Admirals slammed the door in the third period.
The Admirals are off for Thanksgiving before they begin a home-and-home set on Friday night in Rockford against the IceHogs. The two teams will head to Panther Arena for a 6 pm face-off on Saturday evening.
