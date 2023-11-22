Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers

Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners (8-5-0-1) at. Calgary Wranglers (11-3-1-0)

Time: Wednesday, November 22, 7:00 p.m. MST, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #57 Cianna Lieffers

Linespersons: #50 Ben Solomon, #10 Simon Desbiens

The Tucson Roadrunners take on the Calgary Wranglers for game two of the five-game road trip and game two of the two-game series at the Saddledome. Tucson defeated Calgary 3-2 in game one Tuesday to get back in the win column whereas the Wranglers have lost two in a row.

Three things:

The Dylan Guenther-Josh Doan-Nathan Smith line contributed to a third period 5-on-3 power-play game winning goal on Tuesday night's win. With the goal scorer being Josh Doan, he now leads the team in goals (6) power-play goals (3) and game winning goals (2). Guenther extended his point streak to seven games with nine points (3 goals and 6 assists) in that span. The seven-game point-streak is now tied for a team high with Nathan Smith who had a seven-game scoring streak from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10.

Hunter Drew and Curtis Douglas each cashed in on big goals in Tuesday's win. They were paired with alternate captain Ben McCartney who returned to the lineup after missing five-straight games with an injury. The three combined on a line had two goals, six shots and a plus-six plus/minus against Calgary on Tuesday.

Victor Soderstrom has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in his last seven games and leads defenseman on the team in all scoring categories. He currently has a two-game point streak (2 assists) heading into Wednesday's game against Calgary.

What did they say?

"You always want to come out of the gates hot on a long road trip like this; it boosts morale a little bit and we got to our game plan right away, played a hard game for 60 minutes and got the win."

Forward Josh Doan on the team's big win on Tuesday to start the road trip with a win.

Latest Transactions:

On Tuesday, prior to the game, defenseman Tyson Helgesen was signed to a PTO by the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). He was with Tucson in training camp and started the regular season with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush. Helgesen played one game with the Calgary Wranglers last year.

Number to Know:

8 - The number of wins this season Tucson has when scoring first; which is also their win total on the year. Overall, the team is 8-0-0-1 when they get on the board first. In six of those nine games the opposing team has scored to tie it and make it 1-1; before the Roadrunners scored next to take a 2-1 lead; ultimately prevailing.

WE ARE LIVE:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Saddledome.

