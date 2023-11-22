Bridgeport Islanders Eye Two Points in Springfield Tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Bridgeport Islanders (5-9-1-0) visit MassMutual Center for the first time this season in a Thanksgiving Eve showdown against the Springfield Thunderbirds (8-7-1-0) at 7:05 p.m. The Islanders will try for their second straight victory and look to snap a six-game slide on the road. Last time out, Bridgeport defeated the Providence Bruins in a 3-1 final at home, led by 21-year-old winger Eetu Liukas, whose first North American goal stood as the game winner. Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho (PPG) also scored, while Tanner Fritz and Dennis Cholowski had two assists each. Jakub Skarek (3-6-1) was sensational between the pipes, making 29 saves on 30 shots.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game marks the third of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the first of six in Massachusetts. Bridgeport leads the series 2-0-0-0 following a 3-2 victory on Nov. 5th and a 2-1 overtime win on Nov. 11th. Sam Asselin has a series-leading three points (one goal, two assists). The Islanders went 6-2-4-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate last season and 2-1-3-0 in those games on the road.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds are winless in regulation in their last four games, but defeated the Utica Comets at home last Friday, 2-1 in overtime. Adam Gaudette scored both goals for Springfield including the game-winner just 37 seconds into OT. Malcolm Subban (4-4-1) made 25 saves. Subban ranks 13th among AHL goaltenders with a 2.34 GAA, while Gaudette leads all AHL players in goals (13), points (20) and power-play goals (6). Linemate Nathan Walker is tied for seventh in league scoring (17 points) and Matthew Peca shares third in assists (12). The Thunderbirds enter tonight's game ranked sixth in the Atlantic Division, one point behind Lehigh Valley, Charlotte, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

LEADING THE WAY

Ruslan Iskhakov continues to pace the Islanders' offense in goals (5), assists (8), points (13), shots (42), and multi-point games (5) through 15 contests. Due to a statistics correction on Friday night, Iskhakov moved ahead of Samuel Asselin in goals after it was ruled that he redirected Dennis Cholowski's shot from the blue line at 9:09 of the third period in Hershey. The 2023 All-Star is currently tied for 33rd in the AHL's scoring race.

MR. 300

Dennis Cholowski is expected to play his 300th professional game tonight. The 25-year-old defenseman has played 182 AHL games with the Islanders, Charlotte Checkers and Grand Rapids Griffins, and another 117 NHL games between the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. Cholowski has four assists in his last four games and is tied for the team lead in helpers (8) and power-play points/assists (4). The Islanders are 2-0-0-0 when Cholowski records multiple points in a game this season.

CALM, KUHL AND COLLECTED

Karson Kuhlman scored his first two goals with the Islanders organization last weekend, including an insurance marker against his former team on Sunday. Kuhlman, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the New York Islanders on July 5th, spent each of the last two seasons entirely in the NHL between Boston, Seattle, and Winnipeg. He has 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 147 NHL games and 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 89 AHL games with Bridgeport and Providence.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders were shorthanded just nine times total in four games last week and are now the least penalized team per game in the AHL (9.87 min/game)... Bridgeport's penalty kill is 14-for-15 in its last six games and third in the AHL overall (88.5%)... Bridgeport improved to 2-0-1-0 in Sunday games this season... Tanner Fritz and Otto Koivula are tied fourth on Bridgeport's all-time assists list (94), six behind Aaron Ness (2010-15).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (6-6-5): Last: 5-4 SOW at Calgary, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (5-6-2-1): Last: 3-2 L vs. Maine, Sunday -- Next: Friday at Adirondack, 7 p.m. ET

