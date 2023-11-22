Eighth Annual Red Kettle Game on Tap for Griffins

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 vs. Chicago Wolves

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Chicago Wolves on Nov. 15 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 26, 2023, an overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriott and a gift card to The Bistro at Courtyard by Marriott.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Eighth Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army: Help raise awareness of The Salvation Army's mission to provide programs and services to our West Michigan neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year by wearing red to the game. Several red kettles will be stationed throughout the lobby and concourse, and The Salvation Army's brass band will perform the national anthem and play a selection of holiday favorites on the concourse during intermissions.

Red Kettle Jerseys: The Griffins will wear red kettle jerseys that will be auctioned off on the DASH app following the contest, with all proceeds benefiting The Salvation Army.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the stand outside section 104, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at the beverage carts outside sections 106 and 109 and $2 hot dogs at the stand outside section 108, the stand outside section 122, the stand outside section 106 and the stand outside section 124.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $13, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/tickets to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

