Condors Blank Knights, 2-0

Campbell's 30-save shutout propels Condors to second win over Henderson.

Behind 30 saves from netminder Jack Campbell, the Bakersfield Condors (5-6-0, 10pts) shutout the visiting Henderson Silver Knights (9-5-2, 20pts), 2-0, on Tuesday. It was Campbell's 100th AHL win. Raphael Lavoie (5th) returned from Edmonton and scored his fourth power-play goal of the season, which turned out to be the game winner.

Cam Dineen added an empty-net tally for goals in three straight games. The Condors improve to 19-8-1 all-time against Henderson and 11-4-0 in Bakersfield.

