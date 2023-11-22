Wranglers Fall Short against Roadrunners

The effort was there, just didn't get the result.

The Wranglers dropped their second straight game following a 3-2 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Matt Coronato notched his fifth goal of the season and now has nine points (5g,4a) in nine games with the Wranglers, while Rory Kerins continued his hot play, scoring a powerplay marker for his third goal in the last five games.

Oscar Dansk (5-1-1) turned aside 27-shots in the loss.

The Roadrunners took the lead at 6:58 of the first period, when Hunter Drew picked up the puck off the wall and ripped a shot past Dansk.

1-0 Tucson.

The lead wouldn't last long, however.

45-seconds later, at 7:43, Dryden Hunt skated into the offensive zone on a partial 2-on-1 with Coronato, who took the pass and fired a rocket by Tucson netminder, Matthew Villalta, to tie the game.

1-1 at the break.

The lone goal in the second period went by way of the Roadrunners.

At the 15:00 mark, Curtis Douglas walked out from behind the net and whipped the puck on net that eluded Dansk.

2-1 after 40 minutes.

Calgary would draw even in the third period on the powerplay.

Kerins won an offensive-zone faceoff to Adam Klapka, who drove the net and though his initial shot was stopped, Kerins pounced on the loose puck and buried it. 2-2.

Tucson would answer back a few minutes later, at 10:04.

On the powerplay, Nathan Smith threw a quick pass out from behind the net onto the stick of Josh Doan who fired it into the back of the net to restore the Roadrunners lead. 3-2.

Late in the period, Tucson took a high sticking penalty, and the Wranglers began to apply pressure as they searched of the equalizer.

Calgary came close to tying the game in the final minutes off a scrambled play around the net, but defenceman Patrik Koch made a game-saving stop in the crease to keep the lead intact.

3-2 final.

