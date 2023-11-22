Five T-Birds Record Multi-Point Nights in Win Over Isles

November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Matthew Peca on game night

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Matthew Peca on game night(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (9-7-1-0) received multi-point nights from five different players in a 4-2 win over the Bridgeport Islanders (5-10-1-0) inside the MassMutual Center on Wednesday.

Vadim Zherenko got the start in goal for the T-Birds and had a terrific bounce-back performance to earn the win, stopping 32 of 34 Bridgeport attempts. In the opposing crease, Bridgeport goaltender Jakub Skarek got the start and surrendered four goals on 33 Springfield shots in the contest.

In the opening frame, it was the home team that struck first on the scoreboard 11:47 into the action. A pretty passing play by the T-Birds top line of Nathan Walker, Matthew Peca, and Adam Gaudette set up defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk for a shot on goal. The puck rocketed past the blocker side of Skarek, giving Springfield a 1-0 lead. The goal was later credited to Peca, as it was deemed that he tipped Kalynuk's shot.

Newcomer Ryan Suzuki almost gave the T-Birds a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission. The power play went to work after Peca drew a high-sticking penalty at the 12:47 mark. Defenseman Calle Rosen set up Suzuki nicely for a one-timer in the right circle, but Suzuki's shot just missed on the glove side as Skarek was able to knock it out of the air just in the nick of time. The teams went into their respective dressing rooms with the shots even at eight apiece and the score remained 1-0 Springfield.

The T-Birds got the scoring started again in the second period. As a Rosen point shot bounced its way toward goal, Gaudette gloved the puck with his hand. Despite being swarmed by two Bridgeport defenders, the winger snapped a pass to a wide-open Peca in front of Skarek. Peca made a crafty left-to-right move before roofing a backhander, giving his team a two-goal cushion at 13:46.

Unfortunately, the T-Birds would not be able to hold off the Islanders from scoring for long. With 4:29 to go in the period, forward Otto Koivula finally got his team on the board, stealing a puck in the slot area and snapping one past Zherenko to cut the T-Birds lead in half, 2-1.

However, as the game see-sawed back and forth, it would only take 37 seconds for Springfield to respond to the Koivula tally. While the T-Birds controlled the puck in the offensive zone, Rosen corraled the puck and fired another shot from the point. This time it was winger Hugh McGing who was able to get a stick on the puck for the tip, deflecting it past Skarek for a 3-1 T-Birds lead and giving McGing his third goal of the season.

Following the McGing tally, the Islanders would once again make it a one-goal game shortly after. A shot from defenseman Dennis Cholowski knifed through traffic and was tipped in by Jeff Kubiak, making it 3-2 Thunderbirds at 17:12. The two teams had combined for four goals in just 3:26 of game action.

For the third time in the game, it was the home team that opened the scoring in the final period to get the putaway tally.

It was Kalynuk who was awarded for his strong play on the blue line. The defenseman took a pass from teammate Zachary Bolduc in the high slot, stepped in around a defender, and roofed it over Skarek's blocker, giving him his second point of the night.

Despite being awarded a five-minute power play due to Arnaud Durandeau's slew-foot penalty, the T-Birds could not find the back of the net again in the contest, but by then, the Islanders had exhausted much of the clock killing the major penalty.

Springfield's win is its sixth straight inside the MassMutual Center, tying a T-Birds team record for consecutive home-ice victories. The T-Birds had equal streaks in each of the last two seasons.

The T-Birds will return home on Friday, November 24th for another Deuces Wild Friday game to take on the Hartford Wolf Pack in another matchup in the I-91 rivalry for both teams, as Springfield looks to avenge their 5-1 loss earlier this month.

Fans can reserve their seats to be a part of the Thunderbirds' hockey action for the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.