Cole Guttman Posts Three Points in Rockford Win
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (6-8-0-0) battled the Rockford IceHogs (8-5-1-0) on Wednesday evening for Manitoba's fourth straight road contest. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon.
Rockford opened the scoring halfway through the first period. Ethan Del Mastro's slick move got the puck to Cole Guttman, who skated off the wing and lifted the puck over a sprawling Collin Delia. Rockford added to its lead 19 seconds later, as David Gust burned down the ice and roofed a shot past the blocker of Delia. The IceHogs posted another goal with less than five to play in the frame. With Rockford on the power play, Colton Dach sent the feed to Ryder Rolston, who one-timed it into the back of the net. Jaxson Stauber, who was making the start for the IceHogs, ended the frame with seven stops. Manitoba trailed 3-0 heading into the first intermission.
Rockford capitalized 1:19 into the middle stanza. A rebound from Andrew Perrott's shot found the stick of Gust, who knocked it past Delia. The IceHogs pushed further ahead 1:06 later, as Ryder Rolston received the puck and unleashed a wicked shot from the dot. Rockford added a sixth goal later in the frame, as Perrott found Brett Seney, who tapped the disc home on the backdoor play. Manitoba outshot Rockford by a count of 11-5 in the middle stanza, but trailed 6-0 after 40 minutes of game action.
Manitoba hit the back of the net 2:25 into the third frame. With the Moose on the power play, Brad Lambert and Jeff Malott combined to get the puck to Nikita Chibrikov, who beat Stauber with a shot along the ice. Manitoba struck again halfway through the third. Wyatt Bongiovanni fired a shot from distance that Chibrikov got a piece of and redirected past Stauber. That was all of the scoring as the Moose fell 6-2. Delia was hit with the loss and finished the game with 19 saves, while Stauber picked up the victory and made 27 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Defenceman Simon Lundmark (Click for full interview)
"They have a lot of speed through the neutral zone and good entries too. We've shown that we can do it before. We had a tough game in Toronto and then we came back from that. I think we just have to remember that second game in Toronto and play the same way we did there."
Statbook
Nikita Chibrikov has scored goals in four straight contests
Brad Lambert has recorded four points (1G, 3A) his past four games
Jeff Malott has registered four assists his past three games
Simon Lundmark has assists in consecutive contests
Wyatt Bongiovanni matched his previous career-high with his fifth assist
What's Next?
The Moose continue the road swing with a contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Nov. 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Cole Guttman Posts Three Points in Rockford Win - Manitoba Moose
