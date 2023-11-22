Comets Smash Crunch, Win 4-1

Utica, NY. - On Wednesday night, the Comets started a set of games against their in-state and divisional rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. Beginning the first of two back-to-back games against one another at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Comets took the ice at home in front of a crowd ready with anticipation for the game a day before Thanksgiving. The Comets outworked their opponents all night and the work paid off in a victory with the Comets skating away with a 4-1 win.

The Comets started the scoring in the first period, and they did it on the power-play after Timor Ibragimov's one-timer sailed passed Syracuse goalie, Brandan Halverson at 8:20. It was his third goal in two games and it was assisted by Santeri Hatakka putting the Comets up 1-0. It was the only goal of the opening frame.

It was all Comets to start the second period after the team registered a shorthanded goal at 6:26 when Shane Bowers buried the perfect pass from Kyle Criscuolo to put his team up, 2-0 for his fifth goal of the year. Later, the Comets registered an even strength goal on a rush down the ice with Xavier Parent and Cal Foote moving in all alone inside the Crunch zone. Parent sent the puck into the Syracuse goal at 9:32 to give his team a 3-0 lead. The goals kept coming for Utica after Criscuolo slapped in a rebound at 11:25 lifting the Comets to a 4-0 advantage. As the second period concluded, the Comets kept their 4-0 lead.

During the final period of regulation, the Crunch got onto the scoresheet after Ilya Usau at 15:10 shot the puck off a Comets defenseman and into the Comets net passed Erik Kallgren. The Comets still lead the contest, 4-1 and that was all they'd need for the win.

The Comets are back in action on the road Friday night against the Syracuse Crunch inside the War Memorial with a 7:00 PM puck drop followed by another road game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night. The Comets will be back home on Wednesday night, one week from today to battle the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM.

