Comets Smash Crunch, Win 4-1
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - On Wednesday night, the Comets started a set of games against their in-state and divisional rivals, the Syracuse Crunch. Beginning the first of two back-to-back games against one another at the Adirondack Bank Center, the Comets took the ice at home in front of a crowd ready with anticipation for the game a day before Thanksgiving. The Comets outworked their opponents all night and the work paid off in a victory with the Comets skating away with a 4-1 win.
The Comets started the scoring in the first period, and they did it on the power-play after Timor Ibragimov's one-timer sailed passed Syracuse goalie, Brandan Halverson at 8:20. It was his third goal in two games and it was assisted by Santeri Hatakka putting the Comets up 1-0. It was the only goal of the opening frame.
It was all Comets to start the second period after the team registered a shorthanded goal at 6:26 when Shane Bowers buried the perfect pass from Kyle Criscuolo to put his team up, 2-0 for his fifth goal of the year. Later, the Comets registered an even strength goal on a rush down the ice with Xavier Parent and Cal Foote moving in all alone inside the Crunch zone. Parent sent the puck into the Syracuse goal at 9:32 to give his team a 3-0 lead. The goals kept coming for Utica after Criscuolo slapped in a rebound at 11:25 lifting the Comets to a 4-0 advantage. As the second period concluded, the Comets kept their 4-0 lead.
During the final period of regulation, the Crunch got onto the scoresheet after Ilya Usau at 15:10 shot the puck off a Comets defenseman and into the Comets net passed Erik Kallgren. The Comets still lead the contest, 4-1 and that was all they'd need for the win.
The Comets are back in action on the road Friday night against the Syracuse Crunch inside the War Memorial with a 7:00 PM puck drop followed by another road game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night. The Comets will be back home on Wednesday night, one week from today to battle the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023
- Cole Guttman Posts Three Points in Rockford Win - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Fill up with Six Goals in Thanksgiving Eve Victory - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Calm the Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Five T-Birds Record Multi-Point Nights in Win Over Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drop Second Straight to Monsters - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Smash Crunch, Win 4-1 - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Penguins on Losing End of Tight, 2-1 Game in Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Snatch 5-2 Win Over Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Drop Second Straight to Monsters - Charlotte Checkers
- Three-Goal Second Period Lifts Milwaukee to 3-1 Win Over Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Sutter Helps Bears Top Penguins, 2-1 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Erupt for Four Goals in the Third Period to Stun Bruins 6-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Black Jerseys to Make Season Debut on November 24 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Acquire Forward Tim Doherty from Chicago Wolves - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Sign Dmitry Osipov to AHL Contract - Hershey Bears
- Game Notes - TUC vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Ansons Reassigned to Penguins, Desruisseaux Signs PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Thanksgiving Eve Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Return Home for Thanksgiving Eve Game with Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Orrin Centazzo to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Eighth Annual Red Kettle Game on Tap for Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #15: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Fall Short against Roadrunners - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Eye Two Points in Springfield Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Open Trip with 3-2 Win in Calgary - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Shut Out Firebirds - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Downed by Barracuda - San Diego Gulls
- Bordeleau and Cardwell Lead Barracuda Past Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Blank Knights, 2-0 - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Fall to Condors, 2-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canadian Sweep - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica Comets Stories
- Comets Smash Crunch, Win 4-1
- Comets Blast Rocket, Win 6-3
- Comets Drop Contest to Thunderbirds in Overtime, 2-1
- Utica Comets, Save of the Day Foundation, Don's Ford and Subaru of Utica to Host 11th Annual Turkey Donation with the Rescue Mission of Utica
- Tailor and the Cook Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Set for Tomorrow at 3pm