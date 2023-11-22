Penguins on Losing End of Tight, 2-1 Game in Hershey
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost a nailbiter to the Hershey Bears, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Giant Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (8-6-2-0) engaged in a defensive battle against its greatest rival, with both goaltenders shutting down most of the offensive chances that were generated. Penguins netminder Joel Blomqvist dazzled with 30 saves in the losing effort.
Hershey seized the game's first lead with a goal from Dylan McIlrath at 2:46, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton evened things up thanks to Rem Pitlick midway through the opening frame.
The Bears regained the lead early in the second period when Riley Sutter took a behind-the-back pass from Ivan Miroshnichenko and knocked it into the Penguins' net.
Blomqvist recorded several highlight-reel saves before the second intermission, keeping his team within striking distance. Several more clutch stops came from the rookie netminder in the third period, but Wilkes-Barre/Scranton never mustered a tying goal.
Bears goalie Hunter Shepard notched 21 saves.
