Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Thanksgiving Eve Showdown

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack look to make it three straight wins on home ice this evening when they welcome the Providence Bruins to town for a Thanksgiving Eve showdown. This is the second game in a stretch of six out of seven contests at the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is also the second of five meetings between the rivals at the XL Center.

The Bruins have won the last two meetings, sweeping a home-and-home set on November 11th and 12th. Michael DiPietro pitched a 34-save shutout in a 2-0 victory at the XL Center on November 11th, then Jesper Boqvist popped home the game-winning goal 1:42 into overtime on November 12th to give the Bruins a 3-2 overtime decision at home.

Anthony Richard opened the scoring that afternoon, tipping a Jakub Zboril shot home at 8:17 of the second period on the powerplay. Brandon Scanlin tied the game 5:10 into the third period, firing home his first goal of the season. Marc McLaughlin had the answer 11:39 into the period, however, tapping home a feed from John Farinacci from the top of the crease.

Once again, however, the Wolf Pack had an answer. Jonny Brodzinski blasted home a one-timer with a six-on-five advantage at 17:49 to tie the game and force overtime.

Boqvist would pot the winner at 1:42, however, giving the Bruins a 2-1 edge in the season series and snapping the Pack's six-game winning streak in Providence.

The sides will not meet again until January 13th, 2024, in Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack earned a 5-2 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night, splitting their home-and-home set with the North Division's leader at the time.

Karl Henriksson struck just 1:40 into the game, burying his first goal of the season from the slot. Mitchell Chaffee evened the scoring at 10:26 of the middle frame, beating Louis Domingue for his fourth goal of the season. Just 29 seconds later, however, Brett Berard gave Hartford the lead for good when he stuffed home a wraparound attempt for his third goal of the season.

Adam Edström tipped home a Matthew Robertson shot at 15:40 for the eventual game-winner, while Alex Belzile and Bobby Trivigno tacked on insurance markers. Belzile's goal came at 17:01 of the second period on the powerplay, while Trivigno's tally was into an empty net at 16:11 of the final stanza.

Ilya Usau recorded his third goal of the season at 18:37, but the decision was well in hand.

Brodzinski leads the club in both goals with ten and points with 18 (10 g, 8 a). He sits tied for third in the league in goals and tied for second in points. Belzile and Mac Hollowell are tied for the team lead in assists with nine each on the season.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins were defeated by a final score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon by the Bridgeport Islanders, dropping their third straight decision.

Brian Pinho opened the scoring for the Isles, potting his third goal of the season on the powerplay 11:32 into the contest. After a scoreless second period, Eetu Liukas found the back of the net for the first time in his AHL career 7:34 into the third period to give the Isles enough of a cushion to secure the two points.

Former Bruin Karson Kuhlman ended the intrigue with his second goal of the season at 11:53, making it a 3-0 game. Farinacci collected his fifth goal of the season at 12:36, but it would not be enough to spark a comeback for the visitors.

Farinacci (5 g, 7 a) and Fabian Lysell (4 g, 8 a) are tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points each. Farinacci is also tied for the team lead in goals with five. He's tied with Justin Brazeau and Luke Toporowski.

On Tuesday, the Bruins recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from loan to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The 'I-91 Rivalry' rages on this Friday night at 7:05 p.m. when the Wolf Pack travel to Springfield to visit the Thunderbirds in the fourth of ten meetings this season. The Pack is back at the XL Center this Saturday night when the Belleville Senators come to town for the only time this season! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com, and the puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

