Three-Goal Second Period Lifts Milwaukee to 3-1 Win Over Iowa

November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Admirals scored three goals over a span of 7:58 in the second period to take a 3-1 win over the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night. Jujhar Khaira scored Iowa's lone goal.

Iowa and Milwaukee played a scoreless opening frame. The Admirals outshot the Wild 9-8 through the first 20 minutes.

Fedor Svechkov opened the scoring for the Admirals at 3:24 of the second period when he beat Jesper Wallstedt (28 saves) over the glove with a shot from close quarters on a 2-on-1.

Roland McKeown put Milwaukee up 2-0 with a one-timer through a screen just 1:45 later.

The Admirals extended their lead to three goals at 11:22 of the middle frame when Mark Jankowski rifled a shot from the left circle off the post and in.

Khaira pulled the Wild back within two goals with 30 seconds left in the second period. Nic Petan pushed the puck up to the point for Daemon Hunt and Khaira tipped Hunt's shot past Yaroslav Askarov (25 saves).

Milwaukee entered the second intermission with a 3-1 advantage and a 25-18 lead in shots.

Iowa was unable to rally and Askarov turned aside 10 shots in the third period to close out the contest.

The Admirals outshot the Wild 31-28. Iowa went 0-for-3 on the man advantage and killed off Milwaukee's only power play.

Iowa visits the Hershey Bears on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.