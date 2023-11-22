Silver Knights Fall to Condors, 2-0
November 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 2-0, on the road on Tuesday evening. It marked their second shutout of the season.
The first period remained scoreless throughout. The Condors got on the board with a power-play goal by Lavoie in the second period.
Bakersfield added another tally with an empty-net goal late in the third period to make it a 2-0 game.
Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 29 of 30 shots for a .966 save percentage on the evening.
The Silver Knights will next play the Tucson Roadrunners in a back-to-back series at home on November 25 and 26.
