Black Jerseys to Make Season Debut on November 24

The Checkers are back in black this season.

For all seven remaining Friday home games, starting with Black Friday on Nov. 24 of this week, the team will be wearing its black alternate jerseys that are presented by Autohaus. Our black jersey dates are:

Nov. 24

Dec. 1

Dec. 15

Dec. 22

Jan. 12

Feb. 2

March 8

On the weekend of our last Friday home game of the season on March 8, the jerseys will be available via an online auction. At the request of Autohaus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

Replica jerseys featuring the same crown logo design can be purchased online and at the team's merchandise stand during all home games while supplies last. Other apparel and novelty items featuring the alternate logo are also available.

